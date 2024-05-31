Biden Has Creepy Response When Reporter Asks About Trump Being a 'Political Prisoner'

President Joe Biden had a very creepy response to a very important question after he finished his comments on Friday to the press, in the wake of the guilty verdicts leveled against former President Donald Trump.

Biden’s comments came on the day after the former president and presumptive 2024 GOP nominee for president was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

After he made his typical comments to reporters from the State Dining Room in the White House and addressed Trump’s conviction, a reporter tried to elicit a further response as Biden was stiffly shuffling away from the podium.

The reporter asked, “Can you tell us sir, Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What’s your response to that, sir?”

The prudent move would’ve been to ignore the question altogether. But as he often does, Biden tried to respond, only for it to fail in spectacular fashion.

In short: Biden’s response could not have been creepier.

He stopped his zombie-like shuffling, turned back toward the press, and delivered a creepy grin for several seconds, all without saying a word.

It’s the sort of behavior you’d expect from a cheesy slasher movie villain, not the President of the United States.

Biden then turned around, hesitated for a second as if he forgot what he was supposed to be doing, then hesitantly renewed his shambling walk out of the room.

Joe Biden is asked a question about Donald Trump being a political prisoner by his government. He grins for a few seconds before walking out of the room without saying anything. pic.twitter.com/00ttZKSMBZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 31, 2024

How does one even interpret that response? Was Biden grinning with glee? Was he trying to intimidate the reporter asking the question? Or is the 81-year-old starting crack under the pressure of a wayward re-election bid?

Whatever the answer is, it’s not good for Democrats — much in the same way this sham trial against Trump has not been good for the country at large.

The whole trial against Trump has been labeled a kangaroo court, a sham, and a miscarriage of justice that has turned the U.S.A. into a banana republic.

Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, for one, railed against the purely political trial in New York City, telling his social media followers, “I object to this because we are living in a banana republic where the President is using his Department of Justice to go after his chief political rival, the person he will appear on the ballot with in about a year.”

No more banana republic stuff from Joe Biden. So long as he goes after his political opponents, I will hold nominations to the Department of “Justice” pic.twitter.com/Tfc3d69ind — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 1, 2023

Former presidential primary rival Ron DeSantis, GOP Gov. of Florida, also blasted the verdict in New York City, and told his social media followers that the verdict was the “culmination” of a crooked process that was engineered to get the former president.

“Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to ‘get’ Donald Trump,” DeSantis said on his X account.

“That this case—involving alleged misdemeanor business records violations from nearly a decade ago—was even brought is a testament to the political debasement of the justice system in places like New York City. This is especially true considering this same district attorney routinely excuses criminal conduct in a way that has endangered law-abiding citizens in his jurisdiction,” DeSantis continued.

“It is often said that no one is above the law, but it is also true that no one is below the law. If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict,” the Florida Gov. added.

“In America, the rule of law should be applied in a dispassionate, even-handed manner, not become captive to the political agenda of some kangaroo court,” DeSantis concluded.

Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump. That… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 30, 2024

For his part, Trump was defiant in the face of the crooked court proceedings, and said that the only verdict that counts will be in November on Election Day.

“This was a rigged trial, a disgrace,” the former president said outside the courteroom in a video posted to X.

JUST IN: Donald Trump: A rigged trial, a disgrace, they wouldn’t give us a venue change, the real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people, and they know what happened here, everyone knows what happened here. We didn’t do a thing wrong, I’m a very innocent man. pic.twitter.com/9N3yBml1Jz — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) May 30, 2024

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial, and the real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here,” he said adding, “We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man.”

Still, he pledged that his legal team would appeal the case, and added, “This is long from over.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s very creepy non-reply to the reporter asking if he was conducting a political witch hunt absolutely did not help assuage feelings that he knows full well that the whole lawfare attack on Trump is both illegitimate and un-American.

