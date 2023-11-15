Biden Cries Wolf, Says Trump's Language Echoes That Heard in Nazi Germany
We did it! We finally got Trump, says the left.
Listen to his language. He sounds just like Hitler! And Mussolini! And all the other bad guys who ever lived.
What did Trump say? Actually, it’s a word he used.
“Vermin.” Trump said “vermin” during a rally in New Hampshire over the weekend, according to Reuters.
As in, “we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections.”
President Joe Biden couldn’t take it.
He wasn’t offended by “communists” or “Marxists” or stealing elections. (The fact that he wasn’t represents much of the real problem we face.)
What got Biden was the word “vermin.”
“In just the last few days, Trump has said if he returns to office he’s gonna go after all those who oppose him and wipe out what he called the ‘vermin … in America.’ … It echoes language you heard in Nazi Germany,” the president said at a San Francisco fundraiser on Tuesday.
“Trump also recently talked about ‘the blood of America is being poisoned.’ The blood of America is being poisoned. Again, it echoes the same phrases used in Nazi Germany,” he added, according to NBC News.
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung had previously responded to the claptrap about Nazi rhetoric in a Monday statement.
“Those who try to make that ridiculous assertion are clearly snowflakes grasping for anything because they are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and their sad, miserable existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House,” he said.
Democrats, of course, have never shied away from hysterical accusations against those on the right.
You know — Republicans will throw granny and her wheelchair off a cliff, start a nuclear war, put blacks in chains. That kind of stuff. The deplorables and ultra-MAGAs are used to such claims.
One of the things I appreciated when Barack Obama took office was that I no longer had to walk into a bookstore and see row after row of books about how George W. Bush was a dictator and Satan in the flesh and all those other things.
Until recently, it was fairly harmless — just bad political rhetoric.
Problem is, it’s gone beyond rhetoric. Ask parents who have protested at school board meetings, or Roman Catholics who prefer their Mass in Latin, or protesters who are suffering jail following the Capitol incursion.
Now we see that rhetoric justifying the suspension of the First Amendment, the weaponization of federal agencies and a two-layered justice system.
Trump is Hitler, indeed.
