Biden Cries Wolf, Says Trump's Language Echoes That Heard in Nazi Germany

We did it! We finally got Trump, says the left.

Listen to his language. He sounds just like Hitler! And Mussolini! And all the other bad guys who ever lived.

What did Trump say? Actually, it’s a word he used.

“Vermin.” Trump said “vermin” during a rally in New Hampshire over the weekend, according to Reuters.

As in, “we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections.”

President Joe Biden couldn’t take it.

He wasn’t offended by “communists” or “Marxists” or stealing elections. (The fact that he wasn’t represents much of the real problem we face.)

What got Biden was the word “vermin.”

“In just the last few days, Trump has said if he returns to office he’s gonna go after all those who oppose him and wipe out what he called the ‘vermin … in America.’ … It echoes language you heard in Nazi Germany,” the president said at a San Francisco fundraiser on Tuesday.

“Trump also recently talked about ‘the blood of America is being poisoned.’ The blood of America is being poisoned. Again, it echoes the same phrases used in Nazi Germany,” he added, according to NBC News.

Is Biden the worst president in modern history? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (96 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung had previously responded to the claptrap about Nazi rhetoric in a Monday statement.

“Those who try to make that ridiculous assertion are clearly snowflakes grasping for anything because they are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and their sad, miserable existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House,” he said.

Democrats, of course, have never shied away from hysterical accusations against those on the right.

You know — Republicans will throw granny and her wheelchair off a cliff, start a nuclear war, put blacks in chains. That kind of stuff. The deplorables and ultra-MAGAs are used to such claims.

One of the things I appreciated when Barack Obama took office was that I no longer had to walk into a bookstore and see row after row of books about how George W. Bush was a dictator and Satan in the flesh and all those other things.

Until recently, it was fairly harmless — just bad political rhetoric.

Problem is, it’s gone beyond rhetoric. Ask parents who have protested at school board meetings, or Roman Catholics who prefer their Mass in Latin, or protesters who are suffering jail following the Capitol incursion.

Now we see that rhetoric justifying the suspension of the First Amendment, the weaponization of federal agencies and a two-layered justice system.

Trump is Hitler, indeed.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.