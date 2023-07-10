Share
Commentary

Biden Lets Critical American Stockpile Weakness Slip in CNN Interview: 'We're Low on It'

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 10, 2023 at 3:39am
Share

There’s plenty of controversy surrounding President Joe Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine — including the fact he disclosed a potential weakness in American military readiness in the process.

On Friday, The Washington Post reported the munitions — which are banned by more than 120 nations under an international agreement, although neither the United States nor Ukraine are signatories — were part of an $800 million military aid package.

The M864 artillery shells,  fired from 155mm howitzers, are called “cluster” munitions because, once fired, they split into dozens of smaller explosive devices, called “bomblets,” scattering devastating destruction over a wide area — like a shotgun shell writ large.

Trending:
Joe Biden Appears Lost Among the Honor Guard, King Charles Coaxes Him Away After Multiple Attempts

And, during an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that aired Sunday, Biden not only revealed that Ukraine is running out of the deadly ordnance, but that the United States is, as well.

“I know it’s a very difficult decision in my part,” Biden said in the interview, according to a CNN transcript.

“And by the way, I discussed this with our allies, discussed this with our friends up on the Hill, and we’re in a situation where Ukraine continues to be brutally attacked across the board by munitions, by these cluster munitions that are — have dud rates that are very, very low, I mean, very high that are a danger to civilians, number one.

“Number two, the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition. The ammunition that they used to call them 155-millimeter weapons. This is a war relating to munitions, and they are running out of that ammunition and we’re low on it.

Will hostile nations exploit American munitions shortages?

“And so what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to, not permanently, but to allow for in this transition period where we have more 155 weapons, these shells for the Ukrainians, to provide them with something that has a very low dud rate,” he added.

“It’s about — I think it’s 1.50, which is the least likely to be blown.”

Biden made similar comments to a reporter who asked him about the transfer.

Related:
CNN's Dana Bash Admits Biden's Treatment of His 7th Grandchild Is 'Sad and Disturbing,' But Blames Republicans

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York called Biden’s admission of munitions weakness an argument against the transfer of the weapons to Ukraine.

“In CNN interview, President Biden is not particularly clear but seems to be saying US is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine because we are running out of 155mm artillery ammunition to send them,” York wrote. “Seems obvious this is affecting US readiness to defend itself.”

Conservative political operative Logan Dobson, meanwhile, put it more harshly: “love when the president of America goes on CNN to tell everyone we’re low on ammo.”

And, as others pointed out, this went against the administration’s line that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that was having problems with ammunition shortages:

Those two things can be true at the same time, of course. However, the comments reinforce what Americans are slowly discovering: Things in Ukraine are not as rosy as the administration and its NATO allies have been painting them.

The main takeaway from the CNN interview was that, over a year into the war, the U.S. support for Ukraine is causing a serious drawdown in American military equipment that’s affecting military readiness.

That’s likely to get worse before it gets better, particularly when Biden is saying the quiet part out loud — and where every rival and enemy on the globe can hear it.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Alliance Formed Against American Dollar May Soon Roll Out Alternative World Currency
Buttigieg Humiliated in Re-Surfaced Video as Republican Pounces on Biden Gaffe
Biden Lets Critical American Stockpile Weakness Slip in CNN Interview: 'We're Low on It'
San Francisco Moms Mugged by Kids with Baseball Bats, What Could Be to Blame Here Is Disturbing
While Biden Calls Himself 'So Stupid,' RFK Jr. Is Literally Doing Backflips
See more...

Conversation