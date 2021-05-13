There’s nothing funny in having a leader of the free world who is a gaffe-a-minute kind of guy, according to a new letter from a coalition of retired military leaders.

President Joe Biden, whose gaffes throughout the 2020 campaign were a sideshow that became a running political joke, has continued as president to make the news for his flubs as much as his policy.

For example, on Tuesday, Biden stumbled through the start of a livestream meeting with the nation’s governors, saying both before and after the livestream started that he was waiting to be told when the show began.

The week before, in trying to pitch his tax plan targeting the rich, he insisted that “Anybody making less than $400,000 a year will not pay a single penny in taxes.”

To a coalition of 124 retired general and admirals known as Flag Officers 4 America, having Biden at the helm means “Our Nation is in deep peril.”

“The mental and physical condition of the Commander in Chief cannot be ignored,” the letter said.

“He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night. Recent Democrat leadership’s inquiries about nuclear code procedures sends a dangerous national security signal to nuclear armed adversaries, raising the question about who is in charge. We must always have an unquestionable chain of command,” the letter said.

Democrats in February called upon Biden to divest himself of the sole authority to authorize the use of nuclear weapons and urged him to give the Democrat-controlled Congress a say in using nuclear weapons, according to the New York Post.

The letter characterized America as fighting for its soul.

“We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776. The conflict is between supporters of Socialism and Marxism vs. supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty,” the letter said.

The letter said the Biden administration “has launched a full-blown assault on our Constitutional rights in a dictatorial manner, bypassing the Congress, with more than 50 Executive Orders quickly signed, many reversing the previous Administration’s effective policies and regulations.”

The retired military leaders warned that the iron grip of government is reaching farther and farther into the lives of Americans.

“Moreover, population control actions such as excessive lockdowns, school and business closures, and most alarming, censorship of written and verbal expression are all direct assaults on our fundamental Rights. We must support and hold accountable politicians who will act to counter Socialism, Marxism and Progressivism, support our Constitutional Republic, and insist on fiscally responsible governing while focusing on all Americans, especially the middle class, not special interest or extremist groups which are used to divide us into warring factions,” the letter said.

The letter noted that Biden threatens national security through multiple policies.

“Open borders jeopardize national security by increasing human trafficking, drug cartels, terrorists entry, health/CV19 dangers, and humanitarian crises. Illegals are flooding our Country bringing high economic costs, crime, lowering wages, and illegal voting in some states,” the letter said.

The Biden administration’s efforts to cozy up to China drew a stern rebuke.

“China is the greatest external threat to America. Establishing cooperative relations with the Chinese Communist Party emboldens them to continue progress toward world domination, militarily, economically, politically and technologically. We must impose more sanctions and restrictions to impede their world domination goal and protect America’s interests,” the letter said.

Biden was called out for “forcing Politically Correct policies like the divisive critical race theory into the military at the expense of the War Fighting Mission,” with the retired military leaders said “seriously degrades readiness to fight and win our Nation’s wars, creating a major national security issue.”

