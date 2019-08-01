SECTIONS
Biden Declares We Should Look at Imprisoning Heads of Big Businesses That Charge Too Much

By Joe Setyon
Published July 31, 2019 at 6:12pm
Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden suggested Wednesday that some insurance executives should be jailed for their role in the opioid crisis.

Biden’s remarks came during Wednesday’s Democratic debate, as he was talking about his health care plan.

“I have the only plan that limits the ability of insurance companies to charge unreasonable prices, flat out, number one,” Biden said.

“Number two,” he added, “we should put some of these insurance executives who totally oppose my plan in jail for the nine billion opioids they sell out there.”

Biden wasn’t done.

“They are misrepresenting to the American people what need to be done,” he said.

Watch below:

Many people on Twitter weren’t impressed.

Biden made similar comments last month during the first round of Democratic debates.

“We can deal with the insurance companies by, number one, putting insurance executives in jail for the misleading advertising, what they’re doing on opioids, what they’re doing — paying doctors to prescribe,” he said, according to The Atlantic.

