Biden Declares We Should Look at Imprisoning Heads of Big Businesses That Charge Too Much

Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden suggested Wednesday that some insurance executives should be jailed for their role in the opioid crisis.

Biden’s remarks came during Wednesday’s Democratic debate, as he was talking about his health care plan.

“I have the only plan that limits the ability of insurance companies to charge unreasonable prices, flat out, number one,” Biden said.

“Number two,” he added, “we should put some of these insurance executives who totally oppose my plan in jail for the nine billion opioids they sell out there.”

Biden wasn’t done.

“They are misrepresenting to the American people what need to be done,” he said.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden says he wants to jail private citizens who do not go along with his health care plan pic.twitter.com/Bpl8QCZYrf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 1, 2019

Many people on Twitter weren’t impressed.

“We should put these people who oppose my plan in jail” is not a thing I love to hear from a presidential candidate, Biden. — Katherine Mangu-Ward (@kmanguward) August 1, 2019

Joe Biden: My healthcare plan is extremely conservative by Democratic standards, but also I want to put executives in jail — Shane Ryan (@ShaneRyanHere) August 1, 2019

Biden wants to jail people who don’t agree with his healthcare plan? 👌wow. #MAGA2020 — Girard at Large (@GirardAtLarge) August 1, 2019

has Biden mentioned putting health insurance executives in jail before? — Jon Ward (@jonward11) August 1, 2019

Biden keeps calling people liars. He’s threatened to jail people who may have made decisions we don’t agree with but have conmitted no crimes. Not impressed — Phil Hollows (@phollows) August 1, 2019

Biden made similar comments last month during the first round of Democratic debates.

“We can deal with the insurance companies by, number one, putting insurance executives in jail for the misleading advertising, what they’re doing on opioids, what they’re doing — paying doctors to prescribe,” he said, according to The Atlantic.

