Biden Declares the Secret Service 'Needs More Help' After Second Assassination Attempt Against Trump

President Joe Biden told reporters Monday at the White House that the Secret Service “needs more help” following a second attempt to take former President Donald Trump’s life over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, a Secret Service agent opened fire on alleged gunman Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, after spotting a gun barrel protruding from hedge line at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with Trump nearby on the course.

Routh fled the scene, but he was later apprehended by Florida law enforcement.

Biden addressed the second assassination attempt directed at Trump telling reporters, “Thank God the president’s OK.”

“One thing I want to make clear, the [Secret] Service needs more help. I think Congress should respond to their needs, if in fact they need more service men,” he added.

Biden ignored a question from a reporter who asked, “Did the rhetoric lead to this environment?”

“I think they need some more personnel,” the president reiterated.

Trump suggested in a Truth Social post Monday that rhetoric is a cause for bullets flying at him. Routh had described Trump as a threat to democracy in social media posts.

“The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust,” he wrote.

“Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!” Trump asserted.

Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their work on Sunday.

“It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE,” he wrote.

“THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!” he added.

At a news conference Monday, acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe said, “Coming out of Butler, I have ordered a paradigm shift,” referring the the first assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, according to NBC News.

“The Secret Service’s protective methodologies work, and they are sound, and we saw that yesterday,” he added.

NBC reported, “The Secret Service has dramatically increased Trump’s security since the shooting on July 13, according to two sources familiar with the agency’s response. The increased security includes more people and more technology.”

Trump said Monday that Biden had called him to check in with him, according to the Associated Press.

“He was very nice, that he called up to make sure that I was OK,” Trump said, further noting that Biden also sought his input on whether “we need more people on my detail.”

