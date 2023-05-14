Biden Delivers Disastrous Commencement Address at Howard University, Receives Honorary Degree

If this was a preview of President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, it’s going to be an ugly path to 2024.

At a ceremony Saturday at Howard University in Washington, D.C., in the middle of a disastrous public performance that featured the Biden trademarks of mumbles, halting speech and serial stumbles, the 46th president of the United States stood in front of his audience and told one of the most brazen lies in American history about his political opponents.

And then inadvertently told the truth about himself.

The lie was re-invoking the specter of “white supremacy” in the U.S.– an idea that’s been politically dead in the United States ever since the segregationist Democrats of the South lost power.

Biden, a man with a documented history of close relationships with the hidebound racists of his own party in his early days in the Senate, chose the setting of Howard University — one of the oldest of what are known as Historically Black Colleges and Universities — to deliver a speech where he claimed that “white supremacy” is “the most dangerous threat to our homeland.”

“And I’m not saying this because I’m at a black HBCU,” he said. “I say it wherever I go.”

Well, he says nonsense like that a lot and it looks like he’s going to keep on saying it. But it will still be as meaningless as the honorary degree Biden received from Howard just for showing up.

If there’s any party in the United States that has put racism at the forefront of its agenda since its founding it’s been Biden’s Democrats. The Democratic Party was the party of slavery. It was the party of the Confederacy and the Civil War. Those are historical facts — not some 1619 Project-style hallucinations.

It was the party of Jim Crow. It was the party of Massive Resistance. Today, it’s the party of dividing Americans by skin color, from grade school to college, or to their careers.

So, racism is a cancer metastasizing in the progressive left, but even mentioning “white supremacy” as the single greatest terrorist danger to the U.S. in 2023 is an insult to the intelligence.

Islamic terrorism has been out of the headlines lately, but remains ever present. (Regrettably, it could well be back in the headlines by the time this article is published, for all anyone knows.)

Since the summer of 2020, it’s been leftist violence that has marked political extremism in the U.S., whether Black Lives Matter protesters burning down cities, abortion activists torching birthing centers and attacking Catholic churches, or the potential for assassination forcing Supreme Court justices to receive security details.

And that doesn’t even take into account the threat of potential terrorism or coming over the all-but-defenseless southern border with the countless illegal immigrants flooding into the country thanks to Biden’s impeachable abdication of duty.

The single biggest tell of the lack of violence linked to “white supremacy” in the county is the almost comical desperation to find “white supremacist” motives in horrific crimes, the amount of media attention devoted in the rare occasions when it actually exists (as opposed to the useful lessons the crimes might hold for Second Amendment rights), and the indifference of Democratic officials and the establishment media when a crime fails to fit the approved narrative.

(Has anyone heard about the Nashville school killer’s manifesto, lately?)

Biden’s flogging of the “white supremacy” boogeyman drew the backlash it deserved on social media.

Remember, this is the guy who was against forced busing for school desegregation because, he said, “I don’t want my kids to grow up … in a racial jungle .” (Even the left-leaning Snopes had to acknowledge the quote was real.)

There are a lot of good reasons to oppose forced busing that have nothing to do with race, but using the word “jungle” gives the game away.

But it was in another part of the speech that Biden told the truth — about himself, about his political party, and about their allies in the establishment media and the elite worlds of entertainment and academia.

“There are those who demonize and pit people against one another. And there are those who do anything and everything, no matter how desperate or immoral, to hold onto power. And that’s never going to be an easy battle.”

Let’s see, which political side in this country is obsessed with demonizing and pitting Americans against each other? Which side has demonstrated repeatedly that it’s willing do do “anything and everything” to maintain its hold on power?

That’s as accurate a description of the left in the United States today as is likely to be written any time soon.

It’s also a preview of the next year’s presidential campaign from the already-disastrous Democratic side — no matter what name is on the Republican ballot.

And it’s a look at how ugly 2024 is really going to be.

