Earlier this week, the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to announce it would require COVID-19 vaccines for its health care workers after the Justice Department declared such mandates legal.

Now, President Joe Biden plans to require vaccines for all federal workers as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reverses course and tightens its masking recommendations for vaccinated individuals.

The COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out with the promise that life would soon get back to normal if people got the shots — no masks, no social distancing, no more pandemic.

It quickly became apparent that that was never the case.

While the Biden administration has consistently blamed unvaccinated Americans for the continued spread of COVID-19, we are now informed that vaccinated people can also carry the virus.

Whatever the case may be, as his administration has failed to meet its vaccination targets, Biden appears more determined than ever to overcome so-called “vaccine hesitancy.”

To that end, federal employees will be required to either receive a vaccine or “submit to regular testing,” CNN reported on Wednesday, adding vaguely that “additional requirements” could be added for the unvaccinated.

Does this mean that federal workers who may have medical, religious or personal reasons to refuse a vaccine will be forced to line up for nasal swabs weekly? Daily?

Will Biden force them to choose between heeding their conscience and undergoing “regular” uncomfortable tests?

Does a vaccine mandate for federal employees go too far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (149 Votes) No: 3% (4 Votes)

This is the slippery slope we have been warning about for a long time.

Desperate measures like shutting down all civic life and demanding that people receive a novel inoculation may be worth the huge cost if they can stop the spread of a deadly virus.

But considering the Biden administration can’t seem to decide whether the vaccines actually prevent the spread of COVID-19, the question remains: Is any of this even working?

It is one thing to undermine personal freedoms and civil liberties for the sake of combating a deadly disease; it is another thing entirely to do so based on conflicting and suspiciously political “science.”

Even if the science is sound and the vaccines are perfectly safe and effective, the fact remains that the federal government is crossing into troubling new territory.

How much farther could the Biden administration go to force people into submission?

It’s easy enough to justify such a huge violation of personal liberty when it appears to be done in the name of “public safety”; but just as a frog is slowly boiled alive, there’s no going back once the water starts simmering.

And folks, it is simmering.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.