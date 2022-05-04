Biden Has a 'Deplorables' Moment as Attempt to Give Conservatives a Demeaning New Name Backfires

Former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan appeared to be living in President Joe Biden’s head Wednesday as Biden unleashed an attack on conservatives.

During a brief media appearance during which Biden praised himself for shrinking the federal deficit, he repeated the phrase “Ultra-MAGA.” Repeatedly.

President Biden: “I reduced the federal deficit. All the talk about the deficit from my Republican friends, I love it. I’ve reduced it $350 billion in my first year in office. […] I don’t want to hear Republicans talk about deficits and their ultra-MAGA agenda.” pic.twitter.com/rhbBkja5E1 — The Hill (@thehill) May 4, 2022

Proud member of the Ultra MAGA community ❤️🇺🇸 #MAGA — Mandy (@mandygoodstuff) May 4, 2022

“Let me tell you about this Ultra-MAGA Agenda. It’s extreme, as most MAGA things are,” he said at one point, according to a transcript of his comments.

“I don’t want to hear Republicans talk about deficits and their Ultra-MAGA Agenda. I want to hear about fairness. I want to hear about decency,” he said later.

Many reacted to the name-calling much as they did in 2016 when Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters “deplorables,” a name many then wore with pride.

Glad to be ULTRA MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/RYMv8lvlNA — Trump1W8&C (@amking0321) May 4, 2022

Ultra Maga sounds great. Thanks Joe! We will go with it. 😂 — Ultra “Mega” Bazer 🇺🇸 (@dave31272) May 4, 2022

ULTRA MAGA 💪🏻🇺🇸💪🏻🇺🇸 https://t.co/gsmTNyHJnZ — Ultra MAGA Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 4, 2022



At one point, Biden could not even get MAGA right.

“The bottom line is that, for decades, the trickle-down economics has failed as income inequity grew to historic levels under the Republicans — the MEGA Republicans — the MAGA Republicans — excuse me, I don’t want to mispronounce it. The MAGA Republicans,” he said.

Joe Biden keeps saying “ultra-MAGA” to smear Americans who don’t support him… but honestly it just sounds incredibly based. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 4, 2022

ULTRA MAGA MOUNT UP 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🍊🍊🍊🙌🏽🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/vBex5QsXmj — CHINGOBLING (@ChingoBling) May 4, 2022

Biden then used a question about abortion and the potential of the Supreme Court to walk back the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history — in recent American history,” he said.

