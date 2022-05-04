Share
Biden Has a 'Deplorables' Moment as Attempt to Give Conservatives a Demeaning New Name Backfires

 By Jack Davis  May 4, 2022 at 4:44pm
Former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan appeared to be living in President Joe Biden’s head Wednesday as Biden unleashed an attack on conservatives.

During a brief media appearance during which Biden praised himself for shrinking the federal deficit, he repeated the phrase “Ultra-MAGA.” Repeatedly.

“Let me tell you about this Ultra-MAGA Agenda. It’s extreme, as most MAGA things are,” he said at one point, according to a transcript of his comments.

“I don’t want to hear Republicans talk about deficits and their Ultra-MAGA Agenda. I want to hear about fairness. I want to hear about decency,” he said later.

Many reacted to the name-calling much as they did in 2016 when Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters “deplorables,” a name many then wore with pride.

At one point, Biden could not even get MAGA right.

“The bottom line is that, for decades, the trickle-down economics has failed as income inequity grew to historic levels under the Republicans — the MEGA Republicans — the MAGA Republicans — excuse me, I don’t want to mispronounce it.  The MAGA Republicans,” he said.

Biden then used a question about abortion and the potential of the Supreme Court to walk back the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history — in recent American history,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
