Biden So Disliked Even the Least Popular American Governor Polls Better Than Him

President Joe Biden — the establishment’s installed puppet — has presided over a comical, catastrophic and tyrannical administration. And people have noticed.

According to The Hill, Monday’s Morning Consult poll showed Biden with approval numbers substantially lower than those of the least popular state governor.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi earned a 45 percent approval rating. By contrast, Biden checked in at a dismal 38 percent approval.

On the negative side, too, Biden crushed the competition. The president’s 55 percent disapproval rating easily outpaced Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, who scored identical approval and disapproval ratings of 48 percent.

Earlier this month, Reynolds endorsed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for the party’s presidential nomination. As recently as 2022, rumors swirled that perhaps former President Donald Trump would select Reynolds as his 2024 running mate.

In at least one respect, the Morning Consult poll should strike us as depressing. It shows, for instance, that when it comes to evaluating state governors, party affiliation makes a big difference.

How else could we explain the fact that Democratic Gov. Josh Green of deep-blue Hawaii was rated as the nation’s 3rd-most popular governor at 66 percent approval? In the wake of government failures at all levels during and after the Aug. 8 Maui wildfire, that approval rating seems almost impossible.

As for Biden, the Morning Consult poll hardly qualified as an outlier. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls for the period between Nov. 1 and Nov. 27, the president has earned a 55.3 percent disapproval rating compared to only 40.7 percent approval.

Meanwhile, in the 2024 presidential race, recent polls have shown Biden trailing Trump both nationwide and in presumed battleground states.

Do you approve of the job Biden has done as president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (1 Votes) No: 100% (228 Votes)

On the whole, though Biden’s popularity has clearly diminished over time, one hardly knows what to make of these polls.

After all, the Biden administration has no precedent in U.S. history.

On one hand, no president has ever exhibited such obvious cognitive decline coupled with inability to perform basic tasks. Biden has often struggled, for instance, with climbing stairs, forming coherent sentences and finding his way off stage. In any other role besides that of a corrupt and ineffectual world leader, he would command sympathy rather than mockery.

On the other hand, no president has presided over anything comparable to the disastrous 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. Nor has any administration orchestrated a more brazen money-laundering operation than the Ukraine War. Even with that operation seemingly winding down for the moment, World War III has never seemed likelier than it does now under Biden.

And, of course, no U.S. president has ever attempted to throw his leading rival in prison. Nor has any administration ever treated its political opponents as domestic terrorists.

Indeed, Biden has managed to combine the seemingly irreconcilable qualities of dictator and buffoon. His approval rating should be near zero.

Alas, 40 percent of poll respondents seem not to have noticed. Or, those respondents have noticed and, in fact, have approved of both the incompetence and the tyranny.

Happily, 55 percent have noticed and do not approve, so hope remains.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.