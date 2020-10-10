If the old adage that forgetfulness is a form of freedom is true, then 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is probably feeling beyond liberated these last few years.

Unlike the vast majority of his left-wing collaborators, however, the former vice president doesn’t just live life detached from reality in the metaphorical sense, but in the literal as well, often forgetting where exactly he even is.

Heck, as my grandmother used to say of me in my childhood: If his head were not attached to his body, I’m afraid he would forget about that too from time to time.

And if you needed an example, Biden was happy to oblige Friday, when he made a strange point of addressing “the needs of the people of Arizona” while dodging a question about court packing during an interview in Las Vegas.

“I think it’s a legitimate question to ask, but you know what this is all about,” Biden told KLAS-TV. “The president doesn’t want to talk about — all this time, they’re working on making sure they push through a nomination that is — when the election’s already begun, and it’s never been done before.”

“Over four million people have already voted. And what are they doing?” Biden added indignantly.

“Instead of meeting to deal with the needs of the people of Arizona and the rest of the country, what do they do? They don’t have time to do that.”

Where exactly Biden was going with that, goodness only knows.

Where Biden thought he was when he got going on that point, however, is abundantly clear. It was Arizona.

Now, in all fairness, the former vice president had just paid a visit to the Grand Canyon state a day earlier.

Coming little more than three weeks before the 2020 election on Nov. 3, it was his first campaign stop in the key swing state as the Democratic nominee — but who has time to discuss the Biden campaign’s misplaced priorities, and outright arrogance, in largely ignoring heartland America thus far.

The point is that this was, in all likelihood, a simple slip of the tongue.

But it certainly was not a rare one.

The slip-up is part of an almost unbelievably predictable pattern for Biden.

Seventy-seven years old and not getting any younger, Biden has forgotten where he is, where he has been and what he was saying on a consistent basis since the outset of his campaign last spring.

Another day, another Biden Gaffe. Joe Biden thinks he’s still in Iowa. He’s actually in New Hampshire. Last time he was there, he called it Vermont. pic.twitter.com/Y4wFRgzGCa — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 8, 2019

At a campaign stop last August, the former vice president was so confident he had rolled of the bus in Vermont that he called to memory a number of prior visits to the state.

“I’ve been here a number of times,” he said. “The last time I think was all the way back in 2014, but I’ve been here before that. I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?”

Joe Biden forgot what state he was in. Again. While in New Hampshire he said: “I’ve been here a number of times… what’s not to like about Vermont…”pic.twitter.com/L7QLPb9u3T — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 25, 2020

The only problem, of course, was the septuagenarian statesman’s presence in Keene, New Hampshire, at the time.

And a simple Google search or Twitter scroll turns up dozens more videos in which Biden bumbles his way in and out of embarrassing moments, often with the help of the adoring left-wing establishment media.

Of course, none of this is hard evidence of mental deterioration or outright unfitness for the office of the president.

In fact, maybe Biden is just playing three- or even four-dimensional chess.

When you cannot be bothered to remember where it is you are, who on earth is going to ask questions when you forget the platform position you held five minutes ago in favor of an opinion better suited to the audience on hand?

