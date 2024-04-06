Share
News

Biden DOJ Looking to Jail Thief of Ashley Biden's Diary, Which Contained 'Highly Personal Entries'

 By Randy DeSoto  April 5, 2024 at 5:09pm
Share

The Department of Justice asked a federal judge Tuesday to sentence Aimee Harris, who pleaded guilty to stealing first daughter Ashley Biden’s diary, to be sentenced to four to 10 months in prison for the crime.

In a letter to chief district court Judge Taylor Swain, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and other federal prosecutors wrote, “At bottom, the defendant’s flagrant disrespect for the law, including the orders of this Court — even after pleading guilty in this case — demonstrates an abdication of responsibility for her conduct and strongly militates for an incarceratory sentence.”

The prosecutors said that Harris had requested the sentencing hearing be delayed 12 times since pleading guilty in August 2022 to the theft of the diary, tax records, a cell phone and other personal items.

She cited sickness, childcare and legal representation issues, among other reasons for the postponements.

“The defendant has repeatedly and consistently engaged in tactics to improperly delay this proceeding, including by misleading the Court with false information to justify belated and unmerited requests for adjournments, refusing to appear when directed, and failing to comply with court orders to disclose or produce certain information,” the letter said.

Trending:
Politician's Son Murdered in US Ambush - By All Appearances It Was a Targeted Hit

“Through this pattern of behavior, the defendant has shown a complete disregard for the Court’s orders and for the orderly administration of this judicial proceeding,” the prosecutors added.

They argued “a sentence involving merely probation will not be sufficient to deter the defendant from continuing to flout the law.”

In 2022, Harris, along with Robert Kurlander, pleaded guilty “to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property involving the theft of personal belongings of an immediate family member of a then-former government official who was a candidate for national political office.”

Harris took the items during a stay around September 2020 at a Delray Beach, Florida home where Ashley Biden had previously been living. She had continued to store some of her things there.

Have you heard about the Ashley Biden diary?

In a 2022 news release, Williams said Harris and Kurlander sold the stolen Biden property “to an organization in New York for $40,000 and even returned to take more of the victim’s property when asked to do so. Harris and Kurlander sought to profit from their theft of another person’s personal property, and they now stand convicted of a federal felony as a result.”

The New York Post reported the organization Harris and Kurlander sold the diary to was Project Veritas.

According to the DOJ, the diary contained, “highly personal entries.”

Project Veritas did not publish the journal but purported entries, including involving now President Joe Biden, later emerged online.

In March 2022, the FBI raided the home of conservative Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and two reporters who worked for the organization.

Related:
Appeals Court Blocks Biden's Student Loan Cancellation Efforts: 'Almost Certainly Unlawful'

“The government’s invasion of our First Amendment rights should send shivers down the spine of every journalist around the country,” O’Keefe said in a video released at the time.

“In 2020, we lawfully received material from sources concerning Ashley Biden’s diary and what it said about her father, then presidential candidate Joe Biden,” he recounted in the video.

“We ultimately decided not to publish the story and worked with local law enforcement to return these materials to her,” O’Keefe said.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Biden DOJ Looking to Jail Thief of Ashley Biden's Diary, Which Contained 'Highly Personal Entries'
71-Year-Old Grandma Convicted on All Charges by DC Jury After Praying in Capitol on Jan. 6
Path of Upcoming Solar Eclipse Appears to Have Prophetic Significance, Bible Experts Say
Pattern? When US Turns on Israel, Disaster Strikes America's Shores
Swing State Votes for Major Election Integrity Initiative, Will Change How Elections Are Run After 'Zuckerbucks' Ban
See more...

Conversation