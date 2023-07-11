Biden DOJ Unveils Charges Against 'Missing' Whistleblower Who Spoke Out Against Biden Family

The Department of Justice on Monday revealed charges against a whistleblower who has said he is on the run because of the information he knows about the Biden family.

He’s an arms trafficker, according to the DOJ. He’s been a middleman for banned Iranian oil deals, the DOJ claims. And, according to the DOJ, he’s an operative for the Chinese Communist government.

Last week, energy security analyst Gal Luft released a video in which he said he met with Justice Department officials in Brussels in March 2019 and shared “insider knowledge about the group and the individuals that enriched the Biden family.”

He said in the video, first published by the New York Post, that charges filed against him were a form of retribution. He has been listed as “missing” since skipping bail in Cyprus to avoid extradition to the United States.

“I … am now being hunted,” he said.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York unsealed the indictment against Luft that had led to his arrest.

Luft, who holds American and Israeli citizenship, has been charged with willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, arms trafficking, Iranian sanctions violations, and making false statements to federal agents, according to a Department of Justice release.

In the DOJ news release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Luft “subverted foreign agent registration laws in the United States to seek to promote Chinese policies by acting through a former high-ranking U.S. Government official; he acted as a broker in deals for dangerous weapons and Iranian oil; and he told multiple lies about his crimes to law enforcement.”

The indictment claims that Luft and a “Chinese national” who “worked for a Chinese nongovernmental organization affiliated with a Chinese energy company,” worked with a former high-ranking U.S. official to publicly support policies favorable to China without registering as required.

The indictment said that after the election, Luft met with the former U.S. official to discuss possible roles in the incoming Trump administration and the potential for a quiet visit to China by the unnamed official.

The indictment claims Luft brokered arms deals that helped Chinese companies sell arms to Libya and Kenya and helped secure arms for the United Arab Emirates.

The indictment said that during a meeting with U.S. officials, Luft denied making money from the arms deals.

The indictment said Luft also sought to help Iran sell its oil and was a middleman connecting Iranian and Chinese officials who discussed energy deals.

The charges against Luft are: Conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act; conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act; violation of the Arms Export Control Act (relating to Libya); violation of the Arms Export Control Act (relating to the United Arab Emirates); violation of the Arms Export Control Act (relating to Kenya); conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act; and two counts of making false statements.

If Luft is convicted, the charges carry a collective maximum of 100 years in prison.

In his video, Luft said he told the investigators he met with that “Hunter was closely associated with a very senior retired FBI official” and described his appearance.







He also discussed his role in Hunter Biden’s dealings with the Chinese energy giant known as CEFC. In the video, which was shot in an undisclosed location, he refers to the energy company as “CFC.”

The FBI “knew about from me about the Biden CFC deals before they got hold of the laptop, way before, they had enough time to investigate the issue but they didn’t,” he said, noting that what he said in March was confirmed with details of the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

As a result of his testimony, he said, he became “Public Enemy Number One.”

“Over the past four years that followed, me, my family, my friends, my associates, we’re all harassed, intimidated and finally I was prosecuted.”

He said he was arrested in Cyprus by members of the same U.S. attorney’s office that he met with in Brussels and denied allegations that he was an arms dealer. He later skipped bail, fearing he would not receive a fair trial.

He said the charges against him show the “length the government is willing to go to weaponize the justice system to punish whistleblowers like me.”

He said that while he faces charges, “the Biden systemic influence-peddling on behalf of foreign governments for which they raked millions goes unpunished.”

“I, who volunteered to inform the U.S. government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life,” he said.

