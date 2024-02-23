Americans of all stripes have expressed concern over what has appeared to be a lack of mental acuity on the part of President Joe Biden during public events.

But it’s what’s been happening behind closed doors at private, invitation-only fundraisers that really has his donors starting to worry.

According to Axios, which is not exactly an anti-Biden outlet, donors have been expressing doubts about the president’s ability to mount a full campaign this year, never mind his ability to actually run the country now or for four more years should he win in November.

Biden has claimed to feel younger than his 81 years, Axios noted, but even if that’s true, how much younger would he have to feel to restore his party’s confidence?

He has increasingly relied on notecards to “explain his own policy positions,” the outlet noted — not a move likely to promote confidence in his mental strength.

And he’s doing that even after he’s called on “prescreened donors” to ensure that he’s getting questions that he’s supposedly prepared to answer.

Of course, Axios being Axios, the outlet raised the concerns about Biden’s fitness for office primarily to shoot them down.

“Most recent presidents — including Trump, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — have carried crib notes, or used teleprompters, to help guide them through various public events and meetings,” it wrote, but was then forced to concede that that’s not example an apples-to-apples comparison with the current president’s actions.

“In Biden’s case, donors have noticed he’s also using notecards in private events,” Axios wrote (emphasis added).

The Biden campaign, asked about donors’ concerns, apparently ignored the question and instead gave Axios a completely irrelevant statement about in a recent state Supreme Court decision about in vitro fertilization in Alabama, implying that Biden’s cognitive ability wasn’t what “matters to the American people.” Riiiight.

Axios also attempted to blame the notecards on “a detail-oriented staff that wants to ensure his fundraisers are successful” and then claimed that the events “have been.”

Democrats may have more cash on hand, which was basically Axios’ argument, but it’s hard for me to how “successful” they should be considered if they’re leaving donors with significant doubts about the man they’re supporting.

On the other hand, the people invited to private fundraisers aren’t likely to suddenly switch their giving to former President Donald Trump — or to any other Republican candidate, for that matter — so perhaps Team Biden doesn’t feel like they have much to lose by over-scripting these private events.

Some of Biden’s donors told Axios that they’d been “impressed” with the president during “improptu Q&A sessions.”

Of course, one would expect such comments from high-end Biden donors; the remarkable thing isn’t that his donors support him, but that some have been willing to express their concerns to a media outlet like Axios.

And even Axios had to admit that, though Biden may try to laugh off the concerns about his age, recent polling shows that 67 percent of registered American voters see Biden as too old to serve another term, compared to only 41 percent who say the same of Trump.

Try though the leftist establishment media might to paint Trump, who is 77, as being subject to the same age-related frailties as Biden, that messaging just isn’t resonating with American voters.

Or, apparently, with Democratic donors.

