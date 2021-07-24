The Department of Justice has made President Joe Biden complicit in the COVID-19 deaths of elderly New Yorkers in nursing homes, according to a top Republican legislator.

On Friday, Biden’s Department of Justice said it is not going to worry about any civil rights violations that might have taken place as thousands of New Yorkers died from COVID-19, the New York Post reported.

Michigan and Pennsylvania are also off the hook, according to a letter from the DOJ’s Office of Legislative Affairs to Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

“This decision from President Biden’s Department of Justice makes President Biden complicit in the criminal corruption scandal and coverup of deaths of thousands of vulnerable seniors,” Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said in a statement.

“New Yorkers deserve answers and accountability. I was the first member of Congress to call for an investigation into Governor Cuomo’s corrupt criminal coverup and I will continue to fight for the families who lost loved ones because of the cruelty and corruption of our Governor,” she said.

The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice had sought information from New York concerning a March 2020 order from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo that forced nursing homes to accept patients with the coronavirus. The DOJ said it wanted the records because the order “may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents,” the New York Post reported.

But now, it’s no big deal.

“We have reviewed the information provided by these states along with additional information available to the Department,” Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joe Gaeta wrote in the letter to Scalise. “Based on that review, we have decided not to open a CRIPA investigation of any public nursing facility within New York, Pennsylvania, or Michigan at this time.”

Scalise said it was “outrageous that the Department of Justice refuses to investigate the deadly ‘must admit’ orders issued by governors in New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan that resulted in the deaths of thousands of senior citizens.”

“Where is the justice for nursing home victims and their grieving families?”

Scalise said the feds are giving a free pass to New York officials who tried to hide the truth.

“Even worse, Governor Cuomo in New York intentionally tried to cover up the true death toll resulting from his mandate. Grieving families deserve answers and accountability. It’s unconscionable that Biden’s Department of Justice refuses to investigate the deadly actions that went against CDC’s medical guidance taken in these states,” he said.

Haydee Pabey, whose mother was among those who died of COVID-19 in a Manhattan nursing home, said the federal government “turned its back on seniors who died. The Justice Department covered up the cover-up.”

“I do believe this is political. Biden doesn’t want to shed a negative light on Cuomo, the Democrats and the Democratic Party. He’s trying to sweep this under the rug.”

Vivian Zayas, who also lost her mother to COVID-19 while she was in a Long Island nursing home, was livid at the Biden administration’s decision.

“I’m sick to my stomach. We’re in disbelief. Cuomo’s mandate caused a wildfire and thousands of deaths of nursing home residents,” she said.

“Biden is covering up for Cuomo and other Democratic governors who followed his lead. Imagine if Trump did this? It’s a shame that this is partisan and grieving families are caught in a partisan game. It’s a partisan cover up. Who do we turn to now?! No one is curious about thousands of vulnerable elderly people died of COVID through no fault of their own,” she said.

Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim of Queens said that with other ongoing investigations of Cuomo’s nursing home scandal, the governor is not yet free and clear.

“There’s way too many investigations, including a criminal investigation. I think closing this one investigation doesn’t mean there weren’t any wrongdoings in these facilities and also wrongdoings by this administration at the state level,” he said.

