With Democratic Joe Biden viewed as the presumed president-elect more than three weeks after the still-contested Nov. 3 election, those seeking to enter the country illegally are likely feeling emboldened to soon overwhelm the country’s immigration system.

They’re certainly not being discouraged to do so by Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S.

Despite the inroads the country has made the last four years with regard to border security and enforcement under President Donald Trump, the thought of a Democrat in the White House has border security opponents salivating.

Mexican Ambassador Martha Bárcena Coqui, when speaking at a forum for immigration last week, encouraged an official pivot on immigration that would see American border policy more or less revert back to the days of former President Barack Obama.

Addressing the National Immigration Forum on Nov. 17, the ambassador advocated for an immigration policy that offers mass amnesty, more asylum protections and an influx of foreign refugees. She even brushed off the notion that an open border is a national security issue.

Telling the forum that America’s immigration system must “be based on facts and realities,” Coqui said the country must embrace an immigration stance based on “generosity.”

“The facts and realities is the need to protect the most vulnerable, the need to keep open the generosity towards refugees, the need to recognize the complementarity of labor markets and demographic profiles, the need for temporary workers in the United States,” she stated.

It’s not clear how such a generous new immigration policy would benefit Americans struggling with a crime wave, unprecedented division and the loss of millions of jobs amid a once-in-a-century pandemic.

But that didn’t stop the diplomat from advising the country on how it should handle millions of illegal immigrants already here, and what she hopes happens, she said she’d like to see more enter the country in the years to come.

“If you conceptualize migration as a national security issue, if you [push for] securitization of migration, and what is even worse, if you criminalize migration, then your approach always be policing, contentious [and] reduction of migration,” Coqui said.

Coqui concluded Americans must accept unchecked migration from Mexico and Central America, as it is “an economic and social and political phenomena.”

“What we would like to see, of course, is that the U.S. embassies in Central America could process even more of these requests for asylum, instead of having people crossing through Mexico and asking for asylum at the border,” she added.

We all know Democrats are weak with regard to border security and with serving the American people, first.

But the rhetoric from Coqui is further evidence that the international community smells blood in the water, and they view America as ripe for the taking, should Democrats seize power in January, and it appears they will.

Biden, who has embraced the media’s crowning him as president-elect for the last several weeks, has already begun assembling a cabinet of globalist elites.

His current proposed cabinet is a who’s who of recycled Obama era officials and their failed policy positions.

Among them is former Obama Deputy National Security Advisor and swamp creature Antony Blinken, who has been linked to the role of Secretary of State.

Blinken is well-known for helping to look the other way as an estimated two million people entered the country illegally during the Obama administration.

Biden has also announced Alejandro Mayorkas could serve as the head of the Department of Homeland Security, The Washington Post reported.

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas quickly described Mayorkas as “disqualified,” this past week, noting he was “found by Barack Obama’s Inspector General to be guilty of selling Green Cards to Chinese nationals on behalf of rich, democratic donors.”

Alejandro Mayorkas was found by Barack Obama’s Inspector General to be guilty of selling Green Cards to Chinese nationals on behalf of rich, democratic donors. He is disqualified from leading the Department of Homeland Security. pic.twitter.com/8XsPdvn30G — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 25, 2020

Of course, a Biden administration has also announced former Secretary of State John Kerry would be going around manually ensuring your windows are energy-efficient and thus compliant with the Green New Deal as his climate czar.

That last bit was sarcasm, but you get the picture.

Biden apparently intends to assemble a dream team cabinet of lifelong establishment relics who are likely to wave a white flag at the border and internationally.

The swamp creatures have waited for a day when President Trump’s four years of policies which restored American dignity and sovereignty could come to a quick end.

The international community has taken notice of the 2020 election, and the message being received is apparently that the border will soon be open, and the country will be akin to an unlocked cash register at a bodega in Harlem.

Acting Customs and Border Commissioner Mark Morgan warned earlier this month that an end to Trump’s immigration policies would create a migration crisis as tens of thousands of people would be likely to immediately converge on the border.

Now, Coqui is apparently feeling emboldened enough to tell Americans how to approach new policies with regard to a policy at the border.

Thousands of migrants are apparently waiting for the moment they’re cleared to begin heading northward.

Meanwhile, there is still no signal from pro-lockdown Biden that his presidency would mean America would be open for business for American workers or families.

But apparently, the country would be open for all those who wish to enter illegally and the opportunity to take American jobs amid an American jobs crisis.

Never mind the pandemic fear-mongering, adding more people who can’t be vetted as not being potential health or security risks makes us safer, we have to conclude.

Biden certainly hasn’t disavowed the comments from Coqui.

Not to worry, though.

Biden assured NBC News this week that if certified as the election winner, his term in office would not equate to a third Obama term.

If we’ve learned anything about Biden over the last five decades, it’s that he never stretches the truth.

