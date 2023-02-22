Parler Share
Commentary

Biden Embarrasses US in Front of World with 6-Second Blunder During Poland Speech

 By Peter Partoll  February 21, 2023 at 5:21pm
President Joe Biden has embarrassed the country, again, during a speech that was meant to reassure our allies of our unwavering support in the face of foreign aggression.

Following his surprise visit to Kyiv to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden flew to Warsaw, Poland, to give a speech of reassurance to our NATO allies that America would continue to stand with them against Russia.

Unfortunately, there was one moment in the speech that should make both the American people and our allies very worried.



At one point, Biden tripped over his words and gave a rather nonsensical statement, saying, “Would we respond? Or would we look the other way? Would we be strong? Or would we be weak? Would be, you, we would be, would we the, all of our allies would be united, or divided?”

People were quick to respond to this blunder on social media, saying that the statement made no sense whatsoever, with one even comparing it to the infamous “you know the thing” Biden gaffe.

“Can somebody get this translated into English?” one Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user pointed out that this was yet again another embarrassing moment for the country at the hands of a man who can’t seem to go a day without making a massive blunder.

So far, this has not been the only embarrassing moment during Biden’s visit to Poland. Upon arrival in Warsaw, a video emerged of someone, not Biden, falling down the steps of Air Force One.

This, combined with Biden’s inability to string a basic phrase together during his speech, is not likely to inspire confidence as our European allies look for reassurance and support as they face the Russian threat.

Does Joe Biden disappoint you?

Then again, this should not really surprise anyone at this point. Biden seems unable to get through any speech without tripping over his words or making some embarrassing gaffe.

On several occasions, he has also been unable to name the person standing right next to him during a speech.

Frankly, I would not blame the Europeans if they have a hard time believing that the United States is able to stand up to Vladimir Putin. Biden seems to cut a rather pathetic figure compared to the Russian leader.

In this time when the U.S. faces the possibility of war not only with Russia but with China as well, we need strong leaders who can reassure both the American people and our allies of our ability to beat back any foreign threat.

Biden just is not that leader, as he has shown countless times, and as long as this continues, we will continue to see our adversaries take aggressive actions that threaten our security and stability.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




