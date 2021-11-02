As if President Joe Biden hasn’t already jeopardized national security by incentivizing countless illegal aliens to flood the country, Americans are being further endangered because he wants to raid emergency government stockpiles in response to the supply chain shortages he inflamed with his ineptitude.

While embarrassing the United States at the Group of 20 Summit in Rome, Biden signed an executive order Sunday authorizing the Pentagon’s undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment to release raw materials from the National Defense Stockpile “for national defense purposes.”

It is crucial for the stockpile to remain full because it’s an emergency supply of critical raw materials. So it’s reckless to take these materials from the emergency stash in the middle of a supply chain crisis that has been exacerbated by Biden’s policies.

The purpose of the National Defense Stockpile is to decrease American dependence on foreign supply sources during a national emergency, such as a pandemic. However, the “Biden doctrine” appears to be making the U.S. more — not less — dependent on foreign goods and services.

For example, Biden decimated America’s oil independence by stopping construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline and halting new oil and gas leases on public lands shortly after being installed as president.

These decisions will have a catastrophic trickle-down effect on many Americans, whose heating bills this winter could be 54 percent higher than they were a year ago, when Donald Trump was president.

These crushing heating bills are on top of the alarming inflation roiling the country.

In addition to the executive order, Biden announced that he’ll be forking over more U.S. tax dollars to foreign countries to ensure that global supply chain shortages don’t escalate on his watch.

“I’m allocating additional funding to help American partners, as well as the United States, cut port congestion by slashing red tape and reducing processing times so that ships can get in and out of our ports faster,” the career politician said in a speech at the Global Summit on Supply Chain Resilience.

“It’ll allow us — allow us to react and respond more quickly to shortfalls in the industrial base.”

A White House “fact sheet” released on Sunday said “the State Department will allot additional funding to provide technical assistance to Mexico and Central America counterparts to alleviate supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks.”

While paying lip service to fortifying supply chains, the Biden administration has its own “supply chain” crisis because there is no designated undersecretary for defense acquisition and sustainment (the person Biden put in charge of releasing materials from the National Defense Stockpile).

Stacy Cummings, who was the acting undersecretary for defense acquisition and sustainment, announced in July that she was leaving the Pentagon this summer.

“Succession plans are in place to ensure continuity of operations and support of the Secretary’s priorities,” Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell said July 16, according to Politico. “We will be announcing the transition plan in the coming weeks.”

Fast-forward four months, and no such transition plan has yet been announced. The office’s website lists two people — Gregory Kausner and Paul Cramer — as “Performing the Duties of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment.”

Biden’s nominee for the position, Michael Brown — the director of the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit — withdrew his name from consideration for the position in July amid an inspector general investigation into claims of unethical hiring practices.

This personnel snafu is reminiscent of when Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg quietly took a two-month paternity leave (after he and his husband adopted a baby) without alerting the American public.

Shockingly, Buttigieg was off duty as America’s supply chain nightmare spiraled out of control.

From the border crisis to raging inflation to nationwide crime waves to the supply chain catastrophe, Biden’s tenure has been one epic disaster after another. And we’re not even through the first year yet.

