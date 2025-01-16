Share
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech about his foreign policy achievements in the Ben Franklin Room at the State Department's Harry S. Truman headquarters building on January 13, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech about his foreign policy achievements in the Ben Franklin Room at the State Department's Harry S. Truman headquarters building on January 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Biden Ends Presidency with a Big Mistake in Farewell Address

 By Samantha Chang  January 16, 2025 at 6:01am
In his floundering farewell address, a lethargic Joe Biden punctuated his failed presidency with another humiliating gaffe, sprinkled with his usual serving of slurred speech.

In so doing, the lame-duck president reminded Americans once again why so many of us are relieved that he’s leaving in less than a week.

While reading from the teleprompter Wednesday in the Oval Office, Biden inadvertently read the instructions intended for him by saying aloud, “End of quote.”

“In his farewell address, President Eisenhower spoke of the dangers of the military industrial complex,” he said while slurring his words.

“He warned us then about — and I quote — ‘the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power.’ End of quote,” Biden mechanically parroted.

It’s farcically ironic that Biden condemned the “disastrous rise of misplaced power” when that phrase perfectly encapsulates his destructive tenure.

As a reminder, Biden has a long history of accidentally reading aloud teleprompter cues — intended just for him — during his pre-written speeches.

Not surprisingly, the bumbling Democrat was torpedoed on social media for his latest blunder and general cluelessness.

Biden’s countless gaffes during his toxic presidency may be funny on the surface, but many Americans have suffered enormously during his tenure.

The past four years have been marred by crushing inflation, unfettered illegal immigration, DEI infestations, and soaring crime. Biden’s appalling legacy is a drastically weakened and less respected America.

Here’s to hoping President-elect Donald Trump will follow through on his promises to strengthen the economy, secure the border, and promote world peace.

Conversation