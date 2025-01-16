In his floundering farewell address, a lethargic Joe Biden punctuated his failed presidency with another humiliating gaffe, sprinkled with his usual serving of slurred speech.

In so doing, the lame-duck president reminded Americans once again why so many of us are relieved that he’s leaving in less than a week.

While reading from the teleprompter Wednesday in the Oval Office, Biden inadvertently read the instructions intended for him by saying aloud, “End of quote.”

“In his farewell address, President Eisenhower spoke of the dangers of the military industrial complex,” he said while slurring his words.

“He warned us then about — and I quote — ‘the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power.’ End of quote,” Biden mechanically parroted.

Uh oh, Biden loses to the teleprompter one last time reads “end of quote” again. pic.twitter.com/odTSdRx4I4 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 16, 2025

It’s farcically ironic that Biden condemned the “disastrous rise of misplaced power” when that phrase perfectly encapsulates his destructive tenure.

As a reminder, Biden has a long history of accidentally reading aloud teleprompter cues — intended just for him — during his pre-written speeches.

BIDEN SLIPS UP AGAIN! Reading from the teleprompter, Biden says “End of quote” yet again. How can the leader of the “free world” repeatedly show such vulnerability and be considered normal? pic.twitter.com/oAJKuttVzK — Mr AP (@MisterAP7) July 2, 2024

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says “repeat the line” when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

Joe Biden reads “end of quote” after making debunked claim about Social Securityhttps://t.co/Ud4ChYraWE pic.twitter.com/h8sL7xFK2S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2020

Not surprisingly, the bumbling Democrat was torpedoed on social media for his latest blunder and general cluelessness.

They should have put “End of Presidency” or “Nightmare over” On Biden’s teleprompter tonight when he finished his speech. — Tim Swain (@_TimSwain_) January 16, 2025

Joe Biden ended his farewell presidential speech by reading out loud the words “end of quote”. Perfect ending to a horrendous presidency. Buh bye now. 👋 pic.twitter.com/Scm5c9GLk9 — Shannon Hill (@ShannonMFHill) January 16, 2025

Biden’s countless gaffes during his toxic presidency may be funny on the surface, but many Americans have suffered enormously during his tenure.

The past four years have been marred by crushing inflation, unfettered illegal immigration, DEI infestations, and soaring crime. Biden’s appalling legacy is a drastically weakened and less respected America.

Here’s to hoping President-elect Donald Trump will follow through on his promises to strengthen the economy, secure the border, and promote world peace.

