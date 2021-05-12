One of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet members admitted on Tuesday that pipelines are the best way to transport fuel when discussing the recent cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline and the related fuel shortage.

Residents of the Southeastern U.S. have had a hard time obtaining fuel in the days since a criminal organization known as DarkSide allegedly targeted the crucial pipeline last week, causing it to be shut down.

On Tuesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was on the case during a White House media briefing.

But first, a bit of background on Biden’s energy secretary: Perhaps no Cabinet official chosen by the White House is more comically absurd than Granholm, the former governor of Michigan. This is a woman who, just a couple of months ago, bragged that her electric car runs on “sunshine.”

Never mind the fact that batteries are charged directly or indirectly through the burning of fossil fuels. Speaking of fossil fuels, people in the southeast need them, and due to a supply chain disruption, there aren’t enough of the refined ones getting to those who need them.

Is there a solution? According to Granholm, it’s to simply wait for Colonial to get its operations back online — which will hopefully happen by the end of this week. Granholm said people need to be patient with the pipeline while tankers fill in the supply gaps.

Granholm, when discussing the Colonial pipeline with reporters, then said something which calls into question everything this radical and inept administration has said about pipelines since before Jan. 20.

Despite the Biden administration using its first day in office to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline — costing thousands of jobs — Granholm appeared to make a stunning admission: Pipelines aren’t so bad.

In fact, they’re the “best,” according to her.

“We have doubled down on ensuring that there’s an ability to truck oil in, gas in, but it’s — the pipe is the best way to go,” Granholm said. “And so that’s why hopefully this company, Colonial, will in fact be able to restore operations by the end of the week as they have said.”

After Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, Energy Secretary Granholm says "pipe is the best way" to transport fuel

What?

An administration that made canceling a pipeline one of its first intentional mistakes is now saying that pipelines are the best way to transport a lot of fuel really quickly? Admitting one is wrong late is better than never.

Pipelines can move oil and gas quickly and consistently. Pipelines don’t put error-prone human drivers or the motorists they encounter on highways at risk when hauling tons of explosive liquids around the country. Pipelines are less prone to creating environmental disasters, as is so often the case when fuel is transported by road, rail or barge.

To quote Granholm, a pipeline is “is the best way to go.”

Why didn’t that rationale apply when Biden nixed the Keystone XL pipeline, costing thousands of jobs?

Is this a new leaf for the Biden administration, or simply another misstatement wherein the truth was errantly uttered?

Biden himself accidentally told the truth last month when he described the quagmire on the southern border as a “crisis.”

Of course, his advisers had to correct the record to ensure it reflected that he did not mean to call the border crisis a crisis.

Don’t look for Granholm, Biden or anyone else in this radical administration to repeat that praise of pipelines again.

It sometimes appears that officials within the Biden administration are capable of being honest, but only when they say something truthful by accident.

CORRECTION, May 12, 2021: A previous version of this article criticized Secretary Granholm for referring to the situation caused by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as a “supply crunch” rather than a “shortage.” In fact, the issue is not that there is a shortage of gasoline, but rather that the fuel cannot be transported as quickly and efficiently as before. In that respect, then, Granholm was correct. We apologize to our readers and to Secretary Granholm for the error.

