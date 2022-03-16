Biden Energy Sec Says Quiet Part Out Loud: Ukraine Conflict Creates Urgent Moment to Move to Green Energy

The Biden administration says increased gas prices caused by the invasion of Ukraine present a good opportunity to switch to electric vehicles.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the war in Ukraine “creates…an urgent moment” to switch to clean energy, according to video in a tweet from Tom S. Elliott.

At an American Clean Energy Leadership conference Granholm was asked if — with time slipping away for a Democrat-dominated Congress — “stand-alone” clean energy legislation could be shaped.

“This crisis in Europe and the crisis our allies are facing and the reduction of supply of natural gas and oil from Russia creates a moment that we should be acting,” Granholm replied, “…and this is a moment for Congress to be able to act … It’s an urgent moment.”

At last week’s announcement of the halting of Russian oil imports, President Joe Biden said the solution to individuals like Putin holding the world hostage is making the switch to clean energy.

“It should motivate us to accelerate the transition to clean energy,” according to Biden.

“This is a perspective … our European allies share and the future where together we can achieve greater independence.

“Loosening environmental regulations or pulling back clean energy investment won’t — let me expand — won’t, will not, lower energy prices for families.

“But transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles powered by clean energy with tax credits to help American families winterize their homes and use less energy, that will — that will help.

“And we can — if we can do what we can — it will mean that no one has to worry about the price of gas [at the] pump in the future.

“That’ll mean tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as weapons against other nations and it will make America a world leader in manufacturing and exporting clean energy technology of the future to countries around the world.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who probably has never overseen transportation beyond the municipal bus system of South Bend, Indiana, where he was mayor, has said Americans can be freed from the high costs of the gas pump by buying $56,000 electric vehicles.

The clean energy solutions of Biden & Co. in the face of immediate fuel cost crises are so absurd that CBS is attempting to run interference by exaggerating the administration’s claims and lumping them in with all kinds of conspiracy theories.

“…The flurry of Facebook and Twitter say, without evidence, that a nefarious scheme is underway: President Joe Biden’s administration is intentionally driving up the price of gas to get more American drivers behind the wheels of electric cars,” CBS said.

Well? According to statements by Granholm, Biden and Buttigieg listed above, the administration likes high gas prices in order to usher in so-called clean energy, including electric cars.

Intentionally high prices? Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline was a start, nixing increased drilling is hurting oil supplies, tight environmental regulations don’t help and focusing on clean energy may be sending a message to fossil fuel markets.

Higher fuel prices represent a specific goal of the administration.

Vice President Kamala Harris, without saying it, has said it.

To undercut skepticism of the administration’s crazy energy schemes, CBS has tied the criticism of electric cars to alleged conspiracies about COVID, QAnon, child sex trafficking rings, vaccine microchips, coin shortages leading to a cashless society and electric vehicles being shut down like frozen bank accounts.

That’s quite a confusing mishmash. Is it true? Who knows? But you know the saying: The difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth is about six weeks.

At any rate, the administration is either ignorant of the laws of physics, ignorant of economics, lying — or they are confident people are as stupid as CBS thinks they are.

