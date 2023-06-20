Does Biden Even Know What Year It Is? Latest Gaffe Suggests He Doesn't Have a Clue

It’s happened to all of us before. It’s January or February of the new year, and you keep thinking it’s the prior year. No big deal.

When you think we’re still approaching the year 2020 and you’re committed to do something by that date, that’s a somewhat different matter. Particularly if — sigh — you’re the president of the world’s most powerful country.

In yet another gaffe, just to remind those who have forgotten that President Joe Biden’s motor may be running but there’s nobody at the cognitive wheel, the president promised America on Monday that his administration would, “by 2020 … have conserved over 30 percent of the lands and waters the United States has jurisdiction over.”

Talk about turning in your assignment late.

The gaffe came during a visit to a Palo Alto, California, wetlands preserve where, according to a White House transcript, he delivered remarks “on climate resilience.”

The occasion was, of course, to announce more spending — this time, over $600 million in what CBS News described as “climate adaption projects.” (It’s the latest example of what’s become a standard equation of the Biden administration: “climate + [noun] = wasted money.”)

Looking through the transcript of the president’s remarks in Palo Alto, you can tell this was a particularly gaffe-filled afternoon; I’m assuming Uncle Joe didn’t get his ice cream on the ride over. The one that turned the most heads, however, was his promise to get all of this done by three years ago:

WOW: Joe Biden promises to conserve “30% of all the lands and waters the United States has jurisdiction over” by the year…2020? pic.twitter.com/qCoAm2wrYq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 19, 2023

White House transcript: “I’ve committed by 2020 [2030], we will have conserved 30 percent of all the lands and waters the United States has jurisdiction over and simultaneously reduce emissions to blunt climate impacts.” Nice save. So apparently we have seven years to get all this done,

This came just moments after Biden said his administration was going to be spending “$3.5 million to reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings, plus $1 billion in funding mitigation measures to increase community resilience, like supporting adaptations of hazard-resistant building codes.” [Emphasis ours, since, as the transcript states, the actual number is $3.5 billion.]

And then just moments before that: “40 million Americans already drinking water that thousands of farmers rely on for — for integration. And 40 million count on that river and so do the farmers.”

Wow, you’d have thought the Civil Rights Act would have handled that — not drinking water. As the White House transcript helpfully pointed out, what he meant during that nigh-incoherent sentence was irrigation.

Here’s the video, starting from where Biden starts really gaffing his way through the slurred mess:







The time-travel moment was what really caught social media’s attention, though:

He’s a danger to America at this point. Time to invoke the 25th on him, and Giggles — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) June 19, 2023

This guy still thinks it’s 2019 — Jason Smith (@jason_ssmyth_pa) June 19, 2023

Time travel makes everything better, including this presidency. — RegulatoryCreep (@BewareTheCreep) June 19, 2023

It’s exciting to know we’ve conquered time travel. — Bodhi (@handsomenerd75) June 19, 2023

However, given the lack of a DeLorean DMC-12 with flux capacitor modification in the shot — and you would have think they would have trotted that sucker out if we’d finally made it work — I’m going to say we haven’t mastered the whole time-travel thing yet.

To be fair, there was at least one way in which the president acknowledged it was 2023: According to The Associated Press, he spent part of his time in Northern California meeting with major Democratic fundraisers ahead of a tough 2024 re-election battle.

However, this hasn’t been the only time the president has been accused of living in the past. Why, just remember when Uncle Joe told America that the solution to systematic racism was leaving the record player on for your child at night:

When you look at Joe Biden’s children remember this: Joe Biden addressed reparations by intimating that Black parents don’t know how to raise children. He said that Black parents should play the record player at night to educate their children. pic.twitter.com/nGRgDfM4RI — Both Parties Work Against Us! (@Winslow19Don) July 11, 2022

If we can just get those black children to listen to the record player at night, we can save all those wetlands by 2020. No joke. That’s a fact, Jack. My word as a Biden.

And remember, this guy wants another four years in the White House. It’s all fun and games until you realize this is the guy who has his finger on the big red button, and he wants to continue in that role for quite some time longer.

