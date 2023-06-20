Share
President Joe Biden visited Palo Alto, California, on Monday to speak about his administration's environmental efforts.
President Joe Biden visited Palo Alto, California, on Monday to speak about his administration's environmental efforts. (Andrew Caballero - AFP / Getty Images)

Does Biden Even Know What Year It Is? Latest Gaffe Suggests He Doesn't Have a Clue

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 20, 2023 at 4:57am
It’s happened to all of us before. It’s January or February of the new year, and you keep thinking it’s the prior year. No big deal.

When you think we’re still approaching the year 2020 and you’re committed to do something by that date, that’s a somewhat different matter. Particularly if — sigh — you’re the president of the world’s most powerful country.

In yet another gaffe, just to remind those who have forgotten that President Joe Biden’s motor may be running but there’s nobody at the cognitive wheel, the president promised America on Monday that his administration would, “by 2020 … have conserved over 30 percent of the lands and waters the United States has jurisdiction over.”

Talk about turning in your assignment late.

The gaffe came during a visit to a Palo Alto, California, wetlands preserve where, according to a White House transcript, he delivered remarks “on climate resilience.”

The occasion was, of course, to announce more spending — this time, over $600 million in what CBS News described as “climate adaption projects.” (It’s the latest example of what’s become a standard equation of the Biden administration: “climate + [noun] = wasted money.”)

Looking through the transcript of the president’s remarks in Palo Alto, you can tell this was a particularly gaffe-filled afternoon; I’m assuming Uncle Joe didn’t get his ice cream on the ride over. The one that turned the most heads, however, was his promise to get all of this done by three years ago:

White House transcript: “I’ve committed by 2020 [2030], we will have conserved 30 percent of all the lands and waters the United States has jurisdiction over and simultaneously reduce emissions to blunt climate impacts.” Nice save. So apparently we have seven years to get all this done,

Is Joe Biden mentally well?

This came just moments after Biden said his administration was going to be spending “$3.5 million to reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings, plus $1 billion in funding mitigation measures to increase community resilience, like supporting adaptations of hazard-resistant building codes.” [Emphasis ours, since, as the transcript states, the actual number is $3.5 billion.]

And then just moments before that: “40 million Americans already drinking water that thousands of farmers rely on for — for integration. And 40 million count on that river and so do the farmers.”

Wow, you’d have thought the Civil Rights Act would have handled that — not drinking water. As the White House transcript helpfully pointed out, what he meant during that nigh-incoherent sentence was irrigation.

Here’s the video, starting from where Biden starts really gaffing his way through the slurred mess:

The time-travel moment was what really caught social media’s attention, though:

However, given the lack of a DeLorean DMC-12 with flux capacitor modification in the shot — and you would have think they would have trotted that sucker out if we’d finally made it work — I’m going to say we haven’t mastered the whole time-travel thing yet.

To be fair, there was at least one way in which the president acknowledged it was 2023: According to The Associated Press, he spent part of his time in Northern California meeting with major Democratic fundraisers ahead of a tough 2024 re-election battle.

However, this hasn’t been the only time the president has been accused of living in the past. Why, just remember when Uncle Joe told America that the solution to systematic racism was leaving the record player on for your child at night:

If we can just get those black children to listen to the record player at night, we can save all those wetlands by 2020. No joke. That’s a fact, Jack. My word as a Biden.

And remember, this guy wants another four years in the White House. It’s all fun and games until you realize this is the guy who has his finger on the big red button, and he wants to continue in that role for quite some time longer.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation