Biden: Everybody Knows Someone Whose Friend Has Taken Naked Pictures of Them and Blackmailed Them

President Joe Biden struggled mightily when speaking at a Wednesday press conference.

Biden was speaking at an event in which the Violence Against Women Act was being reauthorized.

The act provides resources for the federal government to prosecute domestic violence.

Biden claimed that every American knows somebody who has been the victim of revenge porn, to the extent that they were “blackmailed” on the internet.

“So we’ve established a new civil rights … a new civil rights cause of action,” said Biden of the new version of the legislation.

“For those whose intimate images were… shared, on the public screen.”

BIDEN: “I bet everybody knows somebody…that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then blackmails.”

pic.twitter.com/Jw7L1u58KF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 16, 2022

“Send it out, put it online,” said Biden, not exactly providing the clearest explanation.

President Biden’s son Hunter gave a laptop to a computer repair shop owner that contained his own intimate images.

The Hunter Biden bill — Anthony Rodriguez (@arodriguez0781) March 16, 2022



The Biden laptop isn’t a case of “revenge porn,” as the younger Biden agreed to surrender the device in question to a Delaware repairman if he didn’t return to pick it up from his shop.

Biden’s claim that every American knows someone who’s been the victim of intimate internet blackmail is highly questionable.

While the crime is far from unheard of, it’s a bit of a stretch to assume it’s common enough to have affected every person in the country.

He didn’t do himself any favors through his confused and convoluted explanation of the law’s new provisions, speaking in a fashion many have come to associate with the 79-year old president.

On Tuesday, Biden incorrectly stated that the “first lady’s husband” had contracted coronavirus, before realizing he was talking about himself.

Joe Biden says “the First Lady’s husband has tested positive for covid.” Somebody off to the side is then forced to remind him that is in fact him lmfao. pic.twitter.com/dbAL37OfBP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 15, 2022



Maybe Joe Biden isn’t the best person to either speak on or enact internet policy.

