Share
News

Biden: Everybody Knows Someone Whose Friend Has Taken Naked Pictures of Them and Blackmailed Them

 By Richard Moorhead  March 16, 2022 at 2:22pm
Share

President Joe Biden struggled mightily when speaking at a Wednesday press conference.

Biden was speaking at an event in which the Violence Against Women Act was being reauthorized.

The act provides resources for the federal government to prosecute domestic violence.

Biden claimed that every American knows somebody who has been the victim of revenge porn, to the extent that they were “blackmailed” on the internet.

“So we’ve established a new civil rights … a new civil rights cause of action,” said Biden of the new version of the legislation.

Trending:
Biden: Everybody Knows Someone Whose Friend Has Taken Naked Pictures of Them and Blackmailed Them

“For those whose intimate images were… shared, on the public screen.”

“Send it out, put it online,” said Biden, not exactly providing the clearest explanation.

President Biden’s son Hunter gave a laptop to a computer repair shop owner that contained his own intimate images.


The Biden laptop isn’t a case of “revenge porn,” as the younger Biden agreed to surrender the device in question to a Delaware repairman if he didn’t return to pick it up from his shop.

Biden’s claim that every American knows someone who’s been the victim of intimate internet blackmail is highly questionable.

While the crime is far from unheard of, it’s a bit of a stretch to assume it’s common enough to have affected every person in the country.

Related:
Breaking: Fauci Considering Retirement, Will Receive Largest Federal Retirement Package in History

He didn’t do himself any favors through his confused and convoluted explanation of the law’s new provisions, speaking in a fashion many have come to associate with the 79-year old president.

On Tuesday, Biden incorrectly stated that the “first lady’s husband” had contracted coronavirus, before realizing he was talking about himself.


Maybe Joe Biden isn’t the best person to either speak on or enact internet policy.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Breaking: Fauci Considering Retirement, Will Receive Largest Federal Retirement Package in History
Rittenhouse Trolls Biden's Gas Prices, LeBron's 'Lemon Head' Diss with Epic Video - Libs Totally Melt Down
Open Borders Chaos: Thousands of Illegals Set Loose by Biden Overwhelm Phoenix Airport
Drone Footage Shows Russian Crew Scrambling to Escape Tank as Ukrainians Destroy It
Spectator Screams at 'Record-Setting' Trans Swimmer, Says What We're All Thinking
See more...

Conversation