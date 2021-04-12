Biden Exec Order Could End Up Turning Millions of Americans Into Criminals Overnight

President Joe Biden unveiled six new executive actions his administration claims will reduce what they refer to as the “gun violence public health epidemic.”

He delivered his remarks in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday to lawmakers and Americans whose lives have been affected by gun violence.

Biden told his audience, “Nothing I’m about to recommend impinges on the Second Amendment. There are phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights at stake, for what we’re talking about. But no amendment, no amendment to the Constitution is absolute.”

The action that caused the most controversy concerned a gun accessory owned by millions of Americans, the pistol stabilizing brace. These devices, placed on a shooter’s arm, are used to improve the stability and the accuracy of a pistol.

The president has directed the Department of Justice to “issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.”

This may not sound like much, but buyers, and possibly current owners of stabilizing braces will soon be forced to contend with government regulations, fees and unwanted, unnecessary scrutiny.

There’s even the possibility, as the Washington Free Beacon noted, that the rules changes “could potentially outlaw once-legal guns.”

This action has the potential to turn millions of previously law-abiding gun owners into criminals by decree.

A White House “fact sheet” notes that one of these devices was used by the alleged shooter who killed 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store last month. This is all we really have to know about why the Biden administration is suddenly targeting them.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson addressed Biden’s actions during his Thursday night opening monolog. He said that stabilizing braces are “used by target shooters to hold heavy firearms” and are owned by “up to 40 million law-abiding Americans.”

Tucker Carlson did a masterful job tonight of exposing the Democrats real gun control goals and how Biden’s ATF nominee is an extremist. It’s a must watch. I love the ? he asks at the end. 🔥pic.twitter.com/ZUM6338MMd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 9, 2021

“They play zero role in the murder epidemic now underway in our cities,” Carlson argued.

“Under Biden’s order, every one of those people will have to alert federal authorities and pay hundreds of dollars in fines for the crime of owning a harmless piece of plastic that was legal yesterday.

“If they don’t comply, Joe Biden’s federal authorities can drag them off in handcuffs, seize their property, and charge them with a felony.

“So with a single stroke of a pen, Joe Biden just turned tens of millions of overwhelmingly Republican voters into criminals,” he said.

That isn’t how the Biden White House, with its “fact sheet” is portraying the executive orders. And it isn’t how the mainstream media outlets are portraying them.

But taking guns from law-abiding Americans is very much a priority of the current White House.

And if it can’t take their guns away, it will make criminals of them.

