Apparently, President Joe Biden’s disastrous fiscal policy starts at the top.

Forbes reported that the first-term price tag on Biden’s White House staff could exceed $200 million, making it the most expensive in history.

The outlet also noted that Biden has 190 more employees than his predecessor did at this point in their presidencies.

Adjusted for inflation, the Trump administration spent $164.3 million on personnel over four years, while the Obama administration spent $188.5 million over its first four years, according to Forbes.

With nearly 200 extra cooks in the kitchen — for a grand total of 567 — Biden’s White House has managed to drive up the cost of goods and services, sacrifice the country’s energy independence and surrender the southern border.

Even President Barack Obama employed fewer people at the White House, paying 487 staffers six months into his presidency.

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t known as a budget-obsessed chief executive. But the difference in less than six months is night and day. Trump did much more with much less.

Forbes gathered its information from OpenTheBooks.com.

If you look closely at the in-depth breakdown of staffers and their salaries, you might notice the same last name listed multiple times. That stands to reason.

As The Washington Post reported last month, some are concerned about a “pattern” of nepotism in Biden’s White House.

“At least five children of his top aides have secured coveted jobs in the new administration. They include two sons and a daughter of the White House counselor, the daughter of a deputy White House chief of staff and the daughter of the director of presidential personnel,” The Post noted.

The reported nepotism is no doubt costing Americans unnecessary cash while we’re facing a $3 trillion budget deficit by the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

Oh, and the current national debt is upwards of $28 trillion.

One White House position costing Americans big is that of press secretary Jen Psaki, who makes $180,000 annually — as do 21 other Biden staffers.

No sane administration would pay someone that much to argue about 16-cent hot dog savings with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy while gas prices are sky-high.

But this is no sane administration.

The White House is now spending more than ever to do less for the American people.

