Biden Faces Left-Wing Backlash for Sticking By Hyde Amendment

Left-wing groups lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday over his continued support for the Hyde Amendment.

The 2020 presidential hopeful’s campaign confirmed to NBC that Biden still supports the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funding for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger. Biden supports Roe v. Wade but has said that his abortion stances are “middle of the road,” according to NBC.

The National Abortion Rights Action League spoke out against Biden’s stance Wednesday.

“There’s NO political or ideological excuse for @JoeBiden’s support for the Hyde Amendment, which translates into discrimination against poor women and women of color plain and simple,” the NARAL tweeted. “His position further endangers people already facing enormous hurdles.”

NARAL President Ilyse Hogue also said in a statement that Biden’s position “further endangers women and families already facing enormous hurdles and creates two classes of rights for people in this country, which is inherently undemocratic.”

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund spoke out Wednesday against Biden as well.

“The Democratic Party is crystal clear in supporting the right to safe, legal abortion and repealing the Hyde Amendment, a position held by the majority of voters, ” Kelly Robinson, executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said in a statement.

“Supporting Hyde isn’t good policy or politics,” Robinson said.

“We strongly encourage Joe Biden to speak to the people whose lives are impacted by this discriminatory policy and reevaluate his position.”

EMILY’s List, an American political action committee dedicated to helping Democratic pro-choice candidates obtain office, also criticized Biden on Wednesday.

“At a time when reproductive rights are under consistent attack, it’s unacceptable that a major Democratic nominee supports the Hyde Amendment,” said EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock in a statement.

“We hope that Vice President Biden will reconsider this position and what it means to millions of women,” Schriock added. “There’s simply too much at risk.”

Biden’s statement caused confusion when taken in context with his May 8 statement to an American Civil Liberties Union member that he would repeal the Hyde Amendment as president.

“A few weeks ago, Joe Biden told our #RightsforAll volunteer Nina in South Carolina that as president, he would end the Hyde amendment, which blocks access to abortion for low income women who can’t pay out of pocket,” the ACLU tweeted Wednesday. “But his campaign has now told NBC he still supports Hyde.”

“Access to abortion should not depend on where a person lives or how much money a person makes,” the ACLU added in a tweet. “We urge @JoeBiden, and every other candidate, to ensure reproductive freedom for ALL.”

Biden said he misheard the ACLU member and believed her to be referencing another rule, his campaign told CNN.

Biden’s comment sets him apart from other Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls, The Daily Beast reported. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg pledged to repeal the Hyde Amendment should one of them be elected president in 2020.

