From forgetting names to delivering unintelligible speeches, President Joe Biden has certainly invited accusations of mental incompetence.

After another blunderous exchange with a reporter over the Fourth of July weekend, such accusations are likely to continue.

According to the New York Post, a reporter approached Biden as he bought a pie at a farm store in northern Michigan and popped an impromptu question about Russia that left him flustered and reaching for his notes.

“Mr. President, let me know if I can ask you a question,” the reporter said.

“Sure,” Biden answered, continuing his purchase.

The reporter then pressed Biden on the cyberattack that hit hundreds of U.S. companies on Friday.

“With the most recent hack by the Russians, would you say that this means –”

“We’re not sure it’s the Russians,” Biden said, cutting off the question. “I got a brief as I was on the plane. That’s why I was late getting off the plane,” he added.

“Do we know who it might be, sir?” the reporter asked as the cashier rang up Biden’s purchase.

A flustered Biden reached into his jacket for notes and said, “I’ll tell you what they sent me.”

After pausing for several moments to read from the notes, he went on.

“The idea — first of all, we’re not sure who it is for certain, number one. And what I did, I directed the full resources of the government to assist in a response if we determine,” he said, briefly pausing to address the cashier.

He continued, saying, “The fact is I directed the intelligence community to give me a deep dive on what’s happened, and I’ll know better tomorrow. And if it is either with the knowledge of and/or a consequence of Russia, then I told [Russian President Vladimir Putin] we will respond.”

Footage of the moment caught the attention of former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who tweeted the video with the caption: “Yes, yes he did awkwardly pull out notecards to answer a question he had just been briefed on.”

Yes, yes he did awkwardly pull out notecards to answer a question he had just been briefed on… pic.twitter.com/hn8na9IbYZ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 4, 2021

Biden’s less-than-ideal exchange with this reporter isn’t the only reason he’s catching heat from Republicans.

“Remember when President Biden gave Putin a list of things that were supposed to be off-limits for cyber attacks?” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked in a Saturday tweet.

“What he SHOULD have said is that ALL American targets are off-limits. Biden is soft on crime and weak against Putin.”

Remember when President Biden gave Putin a list of things that were supposed to be off-limits for cyber attacks? What he SHOULD have said is that ALL American targets are off-limits. Biden is soft on crime and weak against Putin. https://t.co/i6E928akgD — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 3, 2021

I’ve speculated that Biden’s meeting with Putin didn’t go as well as either claimed. But seeing the leader of the free world struggle like this raises another question: How did Biden present himself — and the United States — before Putin?

He’s already faced ridicule for relying on flashcards during that meeting. Now, his inability to recall enough details of a recent briefing to answer a reporter’s question speaks volumes about either his inattentiveness or his mental incapacity.

If Biden can’t handle an impromptu question from a reporter in a small-town pie shop, we can imagine how poorly future faceoffs against world leaders might go.

It’s safe to say we’re all eager to see if we’ll be placed in the hands of a more competent leader in 2024 after — well, you know, the thing.

