Members of the U.S. Air Marshals service are so fed up with the Biden administration’s abuse of the service, and its decision to remove marshals from flights and instead sending them to work on the southern border with illegals, that they are reportedly planning an open rebellion.

The Biden regime has been removing marshals from flights — leaving those planes to fly unprotected — and sending them to the border with Mexico to transport, feed, and care for the tens of thousands of illegals flooding the country creating a massive border crisis.

But a growing number of marshals are organizing to resist this illogical use of their services that is turning them into babysitters for illegals and are plotting an organized campaign against the orders.

“The rank-and-file air marshals are going to refuse to deploy and risk termination,” David Londo, president of the Air Marshal National Council, recently told the Washington Examiner. “You’re almost going to have a mutiny of a federal agency, which is unheard of.”

According to the report, Biden is leaving only one in 100 flights staffed with an air marshal, leaving our flights at one-eighth of the protection rate that normal coverage allows.

Londo went on to tell the paper that the air marshals’ morale is extremely low for being forced to perform menial tasks to care for illegals.

“Morale is so destroyed from this,” Londo said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Londo added that air marshals have gone from performing a serious law enforcement job by protecting the safety of the public flying on U.S. airlines to “heating up sandwiches,” driving illegals around to hospitals and other appointments, as well as babysitting illegals in detention centers on the border.

“It is known that these highly skilled [air marshals] are being made to perform mainly non-law enforcement civilian humanitarian duties,” Londo said in a public letter obtained by the Examiner, warning of action by the marshals.

You can see that letter below:

Stop the Forced Deployments… by Washington Examiner

The issue began in 2021 when the Biden Department of Homeland Security asked the Federal Air Marshal Service to get volunteers who would be willing to go to the southern border for a 30-day stint to help care for the millions of illegals streaming across the border.

But by Dec. 7, the service switched gears from “volunteers” to orders by diverting 150 additional air marshals to babysitting duties.

Last week, the Federal Air Marshal Service’s Miami Field Office announced that the redeployments will last indefinitely, meaning the air marshals will no longer be performing their rightful task protecting our air traffic but instead will be more or less permanently attached as babysitters for illegals.

Currently, air marshals have been redeployed to stations in El Paso, Laredo, and McAllen, Texas; San Diego; and Tucson and Yuma, Arizona, per the Examiner.

Londo and his organization (which is not a union, but an association) warned that the new orders makes the skies less safe for Americans traveling during the holidays.

“According to the Federal Aviation Administration year to date there have been 2,178 reports of unruly passengers, 767 investigations initiated, and 517 enforcement actions taken. Not to mention the fact there has been two attempted attacks on our homeland since 9-11 during the holiday season,” Londo’s letter states. “Your policy has resulted in a complete loss of confidence in Secretary Mayorkas, FAM Director Stevenson, and Administrator Pekoske’s ability to lead DHS/TSA/FAMS.”

The air marshals also received support from the National Association of Police Organizations which also noted that the air marshals were already stretched thinly enough before this outlandish redeployment to the border.

The NAPO added that the jobs air marshals are being forced to do are blow their station.

“During these deployments, air marshals are not using their law enforcement skills to help secure the border, but are tasked with non-law enforcement jobs, including janitorial duties,” the NAPO letter states.

“The Federal Air Marshal Service is understaffed and covering the fewest number of flights since before September 11, 2001,” said NAPO. “We strongly question the decision by the Department of Homeland Security to divert much-needed aviation security to the southern border especially as we enter the busiest travel season of the year, particularly as a federal emergency has not been declared at the border.”

The NAPO concluded, saying they are “requesting a stop in these forced deployments for the sake of our air marshals and our nation’s aviation security.”

Air Marshal National Council Executive Director Sonia Labosco also recently warned that the service has been “decimated” of marshals and added that marshals need to be moved back to their role in ensuring travelers’ safety.

“We have been decimated. We have been depleted. We’re on less than 1 percent of flights. These ground-based duties that they’re pulling us out of the sky to go to the border are just demolishing our chances at stopping another 9/11,” Labosco said.

Londo and his group is also calling for a federal investigation into the actions of TSA Administrator David Pekoske and Federal Air Marshal Service Director Tirrell Stevenson. In a letter to DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, Londo says that the air marshal redeployment may even be illegal.

For its part, Biden’s TA claims that the redeployment is perfectly legitimate.

“Federal Air Marshals are performing law enforcement support to the mission at the southwest border,” a TSA spokesman told the Examiner. “The TSA Federal Air Marshal Service is a highly valued member of the DHS law enforcement team and has an ever-expanding role within DHS, working closely with other U.S. and international law enforcement agencies to safeguard the nation’s transportation systems.”

In addition, the Air Marshal Association (AMA) sided with Biden’s DHS and TSA officials, and lambasted Londo and his group for bucking the redeployments. Indeed, the Air Marshal Association released a statement calling Londo and his group “insurrectionists” for opposing the redeployment.

“It is unfortunate that some Federal Air Marshals would resort to incendiary, partisan, and insurrectionist rhetoric to avoid being deployed to an undesirable assignment,” the AMA accused. “Fraudulent Air Marshal groups have formed that are espousing ‘mutiny’, and advising FAMs to disobey orders to deploy to the border. These groups, and the individual agents that make them up, must be cut from government like a cancer. The AMA believes these individuals should be investigated as an insider threat, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There is no room in law enforcement for agents that lack integrity, promote insurrection, and fail to honor their oath of office.”

Joe Biden claimed he was running for president to “unite the nation,” but his actions have been so divisive that he is even cleaving the U.S. Air Marshals Service into warring factions. And all in fealty to his desire to flood the country will millions of illegal aliens.

