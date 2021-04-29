President Joe Biden insinuated Wednesday that the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion was “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

The president’s remarks came as he delivered his first speech before a joint session of Congress.

“I stand here tonight, one day shy of the 100th day of my administration,” Biden said.

“One hundred days since I took the oath of office — lifted my hand off our family Bible — and inherited a nation … in crisis,” he added.

“The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

“The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

President Joe Biden refers to the January 6 Capitol riot as the worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War. pic.twitter.com/I4PXNbAm2p — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2021

It seemed clear Biden was referring to the Capitol incursion, during which some supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building following a rally to protest the results of the 2020 election.

Biden’s remarks come weeks after another Democrat, though a far lesser-known one, compared the Capitol incursion to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

In a campaign ad posted to YouTube on Monday, Beaufort, North Carolina, Mayor Rett Newton, who’s running for Senate, made the comparison.

The ad likened Trump, his family and his supporters to “domestic terrorists.”

“I remember like it was yesterday, after the towers went down on Sept. 11, we were briefed on the rules of engagement. That included the possibility of shooting down a civilian airliner,” the Democrat said.

“I was an F-15 squadron commander at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro. For months after that day of foreign terrorism, we flew combat air patrols over Washington to protect our nation’s capital.”

“Even today, I still can’t believe an attack like that could happen in our country,” he said. “Twenty years later, I had that same sinking feeling, but this time, it was different. An insurrection inflicted by our own people and a president, his family and supporters against our own government. A domestic terrorist attack in the house of our democracy.”

Newton said that like the 2001 terrorist attacks, Jan. 6 had a “profound effect” on him.

“As an Air Force officer I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” he said.

“After I retired from the Air Force I continued my service as mayor of my hometown in Beaufort. Working with Democrats and Republicans, we prepared and recovered from hurricanes, responded to the COVID crisis, completed a massive cleanup of our waterways and invested in infrastructure to secure the future of our community,” he continued.

“And as a marine scientist, I’m working to address climate change and conserve North Carolina’s pristine coastline.”

In conclusion, Newton said, “What we need in Washington are leaders who put service over self, leaders who put country over party and leaders who prioritize our planet, our health care, our jobs and our American democracy.”

Roughly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks.

