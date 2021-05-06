Biden Fails to Mention 'God' in National Day of Prayer Proclamation

President Joe Biden released a proclamation in honor of Thursday’s celebration of the National Day of Prayer in which he failed to mention “God.”

Instead, the president mentioned “racial injustice” and “racial justice,” and included a reference to “climate change.”

Concerning “racial injustice,” Biden’s proclamation stated, “Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements — including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor, and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans.”

The president later talked about “confront[ing] the crises and challenges of our time — from a deadly pandemic, to the loss of lives and livelihoods in its wake, to a reckoning on racial justice, to the existential threat of climate change.”

Joe Biden's National Day of Prayer Proclamation has been released and it doesn't even mention God once! How do you release a proclamation about prayer and not mention God at all? Of course it mentions climate change & racial justice. Truly, this is pathetic…and not surprising!

As of Thursday afternoon, the president had not yet mentioned the National Day of Prayer on Twitter. On Wednesday, Biden found time to highlight Cinco de Mayo amid a still-raging immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Today, on Cinco de Mayo, we celebrate the legacy of Mexican courage and resiliency. I am thankful for the incredible contributions of generations of Mexican Americans who have served in our military, explored outer space, fed our nation, and created countless jobs.

The absence of “God” in Biden’s proclamation was labeled “godless” by conservative commentator Todd Starnes.

Regarding Biden's godless National Day of Prayer proclamation: The problem with the Democrats is that they don't believe that we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights. They believe we are endowed by the government.

Biden’s remarks did quote the late Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis’ words.

“Nothing can stop the power of a committed and determined people to make a difference in our society. Why? Because human beings are the most dynamic link to the divine on this planet,” Biden wrote, quoting Lewis.

In May 2020, then-President Donald Trump released a statement for the National Day of Prayer. Trump mentioned “God” 11 times.

Trump noted in his proclamation, “As one Nation under God, we share a legacy of faith that sustains and inspires us and a heritage of religious liberty.”

He later added, “In the midst of these trying and unprecedented times, we are reminded that just as those before us turned to God in their darkest hours, so must we seek His wisdom, strength, and healing hand.”

Our Country has endured a grave hardship—but your faith and prayers are bringing us strength.

According to the organization’s website, “The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation.”

The day “was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.”

