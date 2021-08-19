Path 27
Commentary

Biden Falsely Claims 'No One Is Being Killed' in Afghanistan, Makes Most Flippant Hand Gesture - Knocks on Wood

 By Cameron Arcand  August 19, 2021 at 1:15pm
President Joe Biden is struggling with the proper messaging regarding the disastrous U.S. pullout and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, and one of his latest claims is downright false.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday, the president suggested there were no deaths during the chaotic withdrawal.

“There’s still a lot of pandemonium outside the airport” in Kabul, Stephanopoulos pointed out.

“Well there is, but look, but no one’s being killed right now,” Biden said.

“God forgive me if I’m wrong about that,” he said, “but no one’s being killed right now.”

And with his typical faux-folksy attitude, Biden then knocked on the small wooden table next to him.



The commander-in-chief is either completely clueless or intentionally lying to the American people.

At least 12 people at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul have died since the Taliban takeover began, Reuters reported.

Do you think Biden was intentionally lying about deaths in Afghanistan?

The U.S. Air Force is investigating one specific incident where Afghan civilians died after reportedly falling out of a C-17, along with “human remains” found in the landing gear of another C-17 after it arrived at an American military base in Qatar, Politico reported.

“OSI’s review will be thorough to ensure we obtain the facts regarding this tragic incident. Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased,” the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command said, referring to the service’s Office of Special Investigations.

That is just the airport. There is certainly carnage occurring elsewhere throughout the country.

The interview with Biden had other troubling issues as well, including the fact that he did not take any responsibility.

“No,” the president said when asked if the withdrawal could have been done better.

“I don’t think it could’ve been handled in a way that — we’re going to go back in hindsight and look, but the idea that somehow there was a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens,” he added.

The president will blame anybody except himself, but the harsh reality is that his rhetoric will not change anything.

Afghan civilians, including women and children, are now subject to the cruel restrictions of the Taliban. Innocent people will undoubtedly die in the process.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Conversation