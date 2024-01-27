Joe Biden met with a shadowy Chinese businessman who was making deals with Hunter Biden at the time, according to information released by the House Oversight Committee.

“Today we learned that Joe Biden met with the now-missing Chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, as Hunter Biden and his associates received $3 million from a Chinese entity CEFC controlled,” committee chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said, according to a news release from the House Oversight Committee.

Evidence continues to reveal the Bidens sold the ‘Biden Brand’ to enrich the Biden family,” he said.

The New York Post noted that the 2017 encounter was described by Biden family associate Rob Walker in an FBI interview.

Joe Biden “said hello to everybody” and then “literally sat down. I don’t even think he drank water. I think Hunter said, um … ‘I may be tryin’ to start a company,’ ah, or tried to do something with these guys and could you … and [I] think he was like ‘if I’m around’… and he’d show up,” Walker said then.

The FBI interview, however, did not note Ye’s presence, the Post reported.

In the release, Comer said Friday’s interview with Walker “confirmed Hunter Biden and his associates’ work with the Chinese government-linked energy company began over a year before Joe Biden left the vice presidency, but the Bidens and their associates held off being paid by the Chinese while Joe Biden was in office.”

Comer noted the timing of the activity for which the Bidens were paid.

“The Chinese company paid Hunter Biden and his associates $3 million shortly after Joe Biden left office as a ‘thank you’ for the work they did while Joe Biden was in office,” he said.

Should Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (12 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Members of the Biden family received payments from the Chinese deal even though they did not work on it. This is the type of swampy influence peddling the American people want us to end,” he said.

According to Fox News, in an FBI form outlining a 2021 interview between Walker and investigators working for Special Counsel David Weiss, Walker said the “$3 million amount was more of a ‘thank you’ from CEFC.”

Comer noted in the House panel’s release that Walker was involved in projects with the Bidens that took place during President Joe Biden’s time as vice president in the Obama administration.

“Additionally, as Joe Biden was leading anti-corruption efforts in Romania, Hunter Biden and Rob Walker began an ill-defined business relationship with Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu,” Comer said in the House panel’s release.

“Mr. Walker also confirmed that he and Hunter Biden received payments from Popoviciu beginning in 2015 that continued throughout the rest of Joe Biden’s vice presidency,” he said.

Walker was summoned by Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to address whether Joe Biden “took any official action or effected any change in government policy because of money or other things of value provided to himself or his family, including whether concerns that Chinese sources may release additional evidence about their business relationships with the Biden family have had any impact on official acts performed by President Biden or U.S. foreign policy” and other concerns, according to Fox News.

According to Axios, an opening statement from Walker supported the president’s version of events that he kept his distance from Hunter Biden’s business venture.

“To be clear, President Biden – while in office or as a private citizen – was never involved in any of the business activities we pursued,” the statement said. “Any statement to the contrary is simply false.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.