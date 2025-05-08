Biden Family Desperate for a New Source of Income After 'the Spigot Is Turned Off': Report

With former President Joe Biden emerging from a the darkness after the Democratic defeat in November, Americans might have to get used to seeing the octogenarian meandering out in public for a while yet to come.

Now getting media advice from a high-powered former spokesman for the Pentagon, according to Politico, Biden did an interview with the BBC published Wednesday that was basically an attack on President Donald Trump and a defense of his own sorry record.

He sat for a meeting Thursday with the shrews from “The View,” in an appearance that even the Hollywood trade mag Variety called a “botched attempt to restore his legacy.”

And, according to veteran journalist Mark Halperin, who cited a source he described as “very familiar with the Bidens,” he could be doing it all because his family needs the money.

Halperin made the remarks Thursday on “The Morning Meeting,” a podcast he co-hosts on the 2Way social media network with former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Dan Turrentine, a Democratic operative who served as national finance committee chairman for Hillary Clinton while she was marking time in the Senate before running for president in 2008.

Check it out below:

A source “very familiar with the Bidens” tells @MarkHalperin that “Biden Inc.,” the family business that generated millions of dollars in revenue to support their lifestyle, has dried up. “The trough is empty, the spigot is turned off,” says Mark. “Biden Inc. needs a source of… pic.twitter.com/T1CVgO7p4Z — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) May 8, 2025

It might sound rich to claim the Bidens are broke, considering that Biden himself is a former United States president.

It might puzzle those who remember that notorious first son Hunter Biden is a world-class grifter who used a late-life turn toward “arts” to sell paintings for obscene amounts of money that had nothing to do with his talents.

And for those Americans who know that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s investigation documented that multiple members of the former president’s extended family were on the receiving end of an influence-peddling scheme that netted millions of dollars from Biden’s “public service” as Barack Obama’s vice president, it might seem baffling.

But, Halperin noted, “Biden Inc. has collapsed.”

“All those Biden grandkids had a lavish lifestyle, which they very much liked,” he said.

“Hunter made hundreds of thousands of dollars, millions of dollars. Joe, as a former president, is not in position to get the same kind of paid speeches, corporate boards, book deal …

“Biden Inc. needs a source of revenue,” Halperin said.

“And Hunter, even though he was pardoned and is not going to go to prison, Hunter does not have great earning capacity.”

(As an aside, to say “Hunter Biden does not have great earning capacity” is an understatement on the scale of, “The Donner Party didn’t have a great plan for the Sierra Nevadas.” His “professional” experience was paved by his father’s name, his paintings were a joke from the get-go — no matter what The New York Times pretended. He probably couldn’t sell a sex tape these days, since anyone interested could have seen it all on his laptop by now.)

“The trough is empty. The spigot has shut down,” Halperin said. “They need a way to get back in the game to make big money.”

Halperin’s co-hosts agreed with the potential premise, with Turrentine noting that at Biden’s advanced age of 82 (and an old 82 at that), any kind of new gig is going to be questionable.

Spicer, meanwhile, started his comments with a succinct summation: “The grift is over.”

“I don’t see where the new source [of money] is,” he said. “No. 1, no one wants to know what he thinks. No. 2, he doesn’t know what he thinks, and that’s a bigger problem.”

After the furious activity of Trump’s first 100 days in office, and no signs that that activity is going to be slacking in the next 100 days, it might already feel to most Americans that the long, national nightmare of the Biden presidency is much further behind the country.

But for the Biden family itself, if Halperin and his source are to be trusted, the nightmare might only be just beginning.

