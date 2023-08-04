'The Biden Family Is Trolling Kamala': Is the President's Sister Trying to Make VP Harris Mad?

John Adams and Thomas Jefferson served as the first two vice presidents of the United States. Needless to say, such luminaries no longer occupy that office, and little remains but to laugh at the spectacle.

Wednesday on Fox News’ “The Five,” funnyman Greg Gutfeld mocked Vice President Kamala Harris for the lack of respect she receives, even from the family of President Joe Biden.

According to the New York Post, Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister, welcomed a potential presidential run by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

“I feel like the Biden family is trolling Kamala,” Gutfeld said according to OK! magazine, a British publication that focuses on celebrities.

“Did you see that rumor in The Post? It’s great. Joe Biden’s sister … she is pushing Meghan Markle,” Gutfeld added.

“You know that is upsetting Kamala Harris when the president’s sister is saying, ‘You know who will be a good a president: Meghan Markle,'” the Fox funnyman quipped.

Gutfeld, of course, meant to troll everyone involved in this ridiculous story.

Harris, a regular source of unintentional comedy for her word-salad-filled speeches, has seen her public standing diminished. She has polled as the least popular vice president in U.S. history.

Markle, meanwhile, has earned fame primarily for her marriage into the British royal family. If possible, she rates as an even less serious person than Harris.

This makes Biden Owens’ reported endorsement of Markle all the more insulting to Harris and humiliating to the Democrats.

Indeed, one subtext to Gutfeld’s mockery involves a reputed cooling in the Biden-Harris relationship. Among other things, the president has become annoyed with Harris’ incompetence, according to OK!

Imagine: Biden regards someone else as incompetent.

Meanwhile, Markle has not exactly endeared herself to leading Democrats, including Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, reportedly badgering him incessantly, begging to be appointed to replace the aging and ailing Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Furthermore, in December 2022 the leftist publication Politico associated the attention-seeking Markle with other “narcissists” such as — Heaven forbid! — Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Democrats, of course, judge everyone by chromosomes — that is, unless people with one set of chromosomes “identify” as something else. This obsession with gender constitutes another subtext to Gutfeld’s humor.

“The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work, with a better point of view, a different point of view and we embrace all women,” Biden Owens said, according to the New York Post.

In short, if you seek simply “more women” in politics, you will get women the caliber of Harris and Markle.

On the other hand, if you seek impressive people, you will find impressive people.

Adams and Jefferson leap to mind.

