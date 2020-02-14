SECTIONS
Biden Fantasizes About Beating Up Trump During 'The View' Interview: Just 'He and I in a Room'

By Jack Davis
Published February 14, 2020 at 9:04am
During a TV interview Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden once again wished himself back in high school so he could beat up President Donald Trump

“I would like to be able to be back in high school and just have he and I in a room,” Biden said during an appearance on “The View.”

Biden was responding to a comment from host Joy Behar that the former vice president may not have appeared sufficiently angry when Trump spoke about Hunter Biden, whose actions working for a Ukrainian energy company have drawn scrutiny.

“But all kidding aside, here’s the deal,” he added. “It is hurtful, particularly when guys like Lindsey Graham, who is a friend of mine, do these things.”

When asked if he still thought of the Republican senator from South Carolina as a friend, Biden replied, “I plan on being president. Presidents can’t hold grudges.”

“You’ve got to heal. We’ve got to heal the country,” he said. “And I just don’t want to let myself get into the mood of … people say why don’t I attack his kids, they’re making millions. …  That’s not how we were raised.”

However, last fall he did just that.

“I wasn’t raised to go after the children. Their actions speak for themselves,” Biden said during a “60 Minutes” interview on CBS in October when asked about Trump’s children.

Should former Vice President Joe Biden watch his language?

“I can just tell you this, that if I’m president get elected president my children are not gonna have offices in the White House. My children are not gonna sit in on Cabinet meetings,” he said.

“It’s just simply improper because you should make it clear to the American public that everything you’re doing is for them. And the idea that you’re going to have his children, his son-in-law, etc., engaged in the day-to-day operation of things they know nothing about.”

During his interview on “The View” Joe Biden said that his son, Hunter, “has never done anything wrong.”

“This is a guy who has done nothing but good things his whole life, my son,” Biden said. “But look, it’s what it is. We knew it was going to be ugly.”

Biden has voiced his desire before to pummel Trump.

During a 2018 speech, he said: “If we were in high school I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

That sparked a Trump tweet in reply.

Biden’s penchant for suggesting he’d like to settle differences with Trump physically also came to the fore during a 2019 interview in which he said that if Trump commented about his age or mental state during a debate, he would challenge Trump to a push-up contest, according to The Washington Post.

“I’d say, ‘C’mon Donald, c’mon man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal?’” Biden said. “I mean, jokingly.  … C’mon, run with me, man.”

Biden’s urge to beat up Trump first appeared during the 2016 campaign, according to CNN.

“”The press always ask me, ‘Don’t I wish I were debating him?’ No, I wish we were in high school — I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish,” Biden said in October 2016, CNN reported.

Trump was quick to reply to that comment.

“Did you see where Biden wants to take me to the back of the barn?” Trump said. “I’d love that. I’d love that. Mr. Tough Guy.”

“You know, he’s Mr. Tough Guy. You know when he’s Mr. Tough Guy? When he’s standing behind a microphone by himself,” he added, according to Politico.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







