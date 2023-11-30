Biden So Far Gone He Calls Trump a Congressman: 'Someone Call the Nearest Nursing Home'

Joe Biden’s trainwreck presidency went off the rails again Wednesday, reaffirming that the doddering Democrat is unfit to lead.

In the latest humiliation, the 81-year-old career politician referred to former President Donald Trump as “Congressman Trump” while speaking at the CS Wind plant in Pueblo, Colorado.

Biden committed the gaffe while talking about a minimum tax on billionaires in a speech targeting Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in her district.

“We can use it to strengthen the Social Security and Medicare system, instead of cutting them like Congressman Trump and Boebert want to do,” he said.







The octogenarian was lampooned on social media for the blunder about his likely opponent in the 2024 presidential race, which once again raised questions about his mental sharpness.

“Someone call the nearest Nursing home,” one person wrote on X.

Boebert herself fired back on social media.

“Biden tried to claim he’s cutting federal spending. The national debt has increased more than $6 trillion on his watch,” the congresswoman said.

“Perhaps he should check with ‘Congressman Trump’ and get the numbers straight,” she said sarcastically.

Many other commenters were baffled by Biden’s apparent confusion.

“’Congressman Trump’?! What planet is this guy on?” Trump political consultant Roger Stone asked on X.

This latest gaffe is part of an unbroken chain of alarming missteps suggesting the president’s mental health is in serious decline, posing a direct threat to national security.

In less than three years, crushing inflation, skyrocketing crime, escalating geopolitical tensions and daily border invasions have become the hallmark of Biden’s disastrous tenure.

It’s one thing that he has failed to fix these catastrophic crises. Now he can’t even read simple sentences from a teleprompter without committing colossal blunders.

Biden is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. The weakness and obliviousness he’s projecting endangers the United States and all its allies. It has clearly emboldened America’s foreign adversaries.

It is no coincidence that the southern border is under siege at the same time that wars have erupted in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, while tensions mount in the Pacific.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas — who was the White House physician to former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump — sounded the alarm, saying Biden’s mental decay will only get worse.

“This man can’t do the job,” Jackson said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “He’s proven to us every single day that he can’t do the job, but this is going to get worse.”

He underscored that Biden’s deteriorating mental fitness is a dire emergency that threatens both national security and global stability.

“He is not physically and cognitively fit for office anymore, and somebody in his inner circle needs to step up to the plate and make him aware of this,” the physician said. “He needs to move on for the safety and security of this country.”

