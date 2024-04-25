Biden, Feds Possess Secret AI Tool to Censor and Indoctrinate 'At Scale' Ahead of Election - What You Need to Know

It’s an “all hands on deck” moment in the Biden administration in an attempt to control the political narrative ahead of the 2024 election. And it seems intent on controlling that narrative in any way it can.

The attack on TikTok seems to be the most recent example, as the social media giant moved one step closer to being banned or sold out from underneath its parent company, ByteDance, on April 20 under a bipartisan bill that passed the House by a 360-58 vote. The Senate approved the bill on April 23 as part of a $95 billion war aid package benefiting Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan — and President Joe Biden promptly signed it into law less than 24 hours later.

Many TikTok users are convinced the move is driven more by the Democrats’ obsession with controlling the narrative and appeasing Big Tech competitors than fears over Chinese spying or concern for kids.

This seems especially plausible, given that, according to the Associated Press, “The U.S. government has not publicly provided evidence that shows TikTok shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government or tinkered with the company’s popular algorithm, which influences what Americans see.” It would also seem to explain the extreme lengths to which the Biden administration and the intelligence community — an apparatus of the deep state — reportedly went to censor incriminating information around Hunter Biden’s alleged activities and his infamous laptop during the leadup to the 2020 presidential election.

Elon Musk, in purchasing X, unearthed a treasure trove of evidence pointing to Biden and the Democrats’ disdainful censorship tactics employed in partnership with former X leadership. The goal, of course, was to control the political narrative so that voters would flow in one direction: away from former President Donald Trump.

As it turns out, the Biden administration — and presumably the deep state — have been prepping to do the same in time for the 2024 election by developing a secret AI tool that can censor or propagandize viewpoints “at scale,” collectively shaping public opinion, according to UnHerd.

This worrisome tool, called Track F, was spearheaded by the National Science Foundation, which paid tens of millions of dollars in grant money to elite universities that reportedly applied for the opportunity to help resolve the matter of controlling the political narrative.

Which narrative would that be? Presumably, any one that might keep the Democrats from occupying the Oval Office — or any other political office — in perpetuity.

The price tag for that kind of power was $38 million, with another $13 million just for AI-related work, according to the report. But it’s the American taxpayer who has been funding this secret weapon against free speech. At the center of this program was the optimization of AI so that humans, who tire and err, would no longer be required.

The totality of this covert effort has been distilled into a single report fittingly entitled “The Weaponization of the National Science Foundation: How NSF is Funding the Development of Automated Tools to Censor Online Speech ‘At Scale’ and Trying to Cover Up its Actions.” It was produced by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government under the House Judiciary Committee, led by Ohio Republican and Congressman Jim Jordan.

The committee’s current findings are rather damning. According to a Feb. 6 news release, “Non-public documents obtained by the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government demonstrate that these federal bureaucrats, ‘disinformation’ researchers, and non-profit groups understood that their actions — ‘content moderation’ and combatting so-called misinformation — amounted to ‘censorship.’ And yet, NSF forged ahead, supporting new technologies that would essentially enable the censorship of online speech ‘at scale.’”

The report further revealed how the NSF hid behind COVID-19 and the 2020 election to carry out the program, avoiding political and media scrutiny while generating millions in grants.

The report explained that the government intended to shape public opinion and restrict certain viewpoints while promoting others. In addition, it said the NSF developed a media strategy to blacklist certain American media outlets intent on compromising the program’s continuation.

In a post on social media platform X, the Weaponization Committee explained the dangerous intent, saying, “While AI has the potential to be a powerful tool, it can also be used for many nefarious purposes that [infringe] on the liberties’ of American citizens.”

The post, embedded below, invited viewers to watch a video showing Florida Rep. Greg Steube outlining how MIT asked for federal funds to target certain Americans’ speech through AI.”

“While AI has the potential to be a powerful tool, it can also be used for many nefarious purposes that infringes on the liberties’ of American citizens.” LISTEN as @RepGregSteube outlines how MIT asked for federal funds to target certain Americans’ speech through AI. pic.twitter.com/IZQUwmCi8f — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) February 6, 2024

Some of the universities that participated in Track F included the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Madison-Wisconsin, University of Washington and the University of Michigan. They reportedly joined several nonprofits and Big Tech in the venture to create a powerful weapon that is raising further questions about the alarming influence of politics on free speech.

Congressman Jim Jordan is continuing to probe the issue by issuing subpoenas to the National Science Foundation to investigate its role in the censorship of Americans.

🚨 #BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan subpoenas the National Science Foundation for its role in the censorship of Americans. pic.twitter.com/jJsguDcbBz — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) February 6, 2024

According to the Daily Caller, a spokesperson for the NSF told the news outlet that the goal of the program is to “support increased citizen trust in information.”

“The overarching goal of Track F is to help develop tools, techniques, educational materials and programs to support increased citizen trust in information by more effectively preventing, mitigating, and adapting to critical threats in our communications systems,” the spokesperson claimed. “These threats include, but are not limited to, fake social media accounts, online disinformation campaigns, online harassment, and other emerging misinformation narratives that stoke social conflict and distrust.”

In other words, the public is expected to believe and trust that the government has its best interest at heart. Given the Biden administration’s and the Democrats’ disturbing track record, the more likely truth is that they are simply initiating another scheme to keep Trump from sailing into the White House and Republicans out of office forever.

Even in broad daylight, their actions are extremely questionable.

