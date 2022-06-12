President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris understand that the rising prices of gasoline and food brought on by pandemic-related supply disruptions, Putin’s war in Ukraine, and climate change have led to serious food shortages for people all over the world.

Accordingly, the administration announced a $331 million commitment to “advance food security” in the Western Hemisphere on Thursday.

The catch? Although record levels of inflation in the U.S. have forced some Americans to choose between putting food on the table or filling their gas tanks, none of this funding will provide relief in the United States.

A White House fact sheet published on Friday states the assistance will go to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

According to the release, “at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the President is bringing together key partners to address this crisis and announcing $331 million for humanitarian assistance, food security assistance, and disaster risk reduction assistance – out of the $645 million total, that includes support for refugee and migrant populations.”

Do you think the Biden administration is putting America last? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 92% (84 Votes) No: 8% (7 Votes)

The White House noted that officials are especially concerned for children under 5, many of whom are showing signs of malnutrition. Where was their concern when the baby formula shortage began in the U.S. months ago? Just asking.

The statement says the U.S. will work with international partners to mitigate fertilizer shortages. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, fertilizer prices in February were up 90 percent, year over year. But just as the Biden administration sees soaring energy prices as an opportunity to transition to “clean” energy, it will exploit the spike in fertilizer prices as an occasion to invest in “climate-resilient agriculture for the future.”

Does Biden believe the U.S. is somehow immune to the forces that are causing food shortages in other nations? Because those shortages are on the way. He’s already told us so.

NEW – Biden: “With regard to food shortage… it’s gonna be real.”pic.twitter.com/iGqFVC3UUb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 24, 2022

Exacerbating the situation, the number of fires and accidents at U.S. food processing plants and farms continues to tick up.

Cows, chickens, goats and horses have been caught in the blazes. https://t.co/BVAjFF1YSY — The Western Journal (@WestJournalism) June 7, 2022

In addition to the humanitarian rationale for the aid, the release says, “We must address food insecurity in the region in order to advance our cooperative efforts on migration and climate smart economic reform.”

Now it’s starting to make more sense.

The White House concludes with a promise: “This contribution will complement the United States’ existing commitment to providing life-saving humanitarian assistance, responding to acute food insecurity, and advancing capacity-building activities that bolster disaster preparedness and response across [Latin America and the Caribbean], including by developing early warning systems and providing technical assistance to first responders and community-based risk management entities.”

This is what putting America last looks like, a phenomenon we’ve grown accustomed to under this administration.

This announcement will feel like a slap in the face to many Americans, even to those who are getting by in this failing Biden economy.

And they will not forget it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.