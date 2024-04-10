Share
Commentary

Biden to Finally Take Executive Action on Border After Repeatedly Claiming There Was Nothing He Could Do: Report

 By Samantha Chang  April 10, 2024 at 9:32am
As the United States devolves into a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens under Joe Biden’s failed presidency, he signaled that he may finally do something about the crisis.

Biden is considering an executive order that would restrict migrants’ eligibility to apply for asylum if they crossed the border illegally, he told Univision‘s Enrique Acevedo in an interview that aired Tuesday.

However, the president underscored that he has not made a final decision due to concerns that the courts will reverse the directive.

“Have you made a final decision on an executive order in terms of what you want to do at the border, including being able to close it as suggested?” Acevedo asked, according to a Google translation.

“I suggested that,” Biden replied. “We are examining whether I have that power or not. When the border has more than 5,000 people a day trying to cross it because you can’t manage it, [we can] slow it down.”

“[But] there is no guarantee that I will have all that power on my own without legislation,” he said.

If Biden does enact such an order, it would likely be by the end of April, according to Axios.

“The provision Biden is eyeing would restrict the ability of immigrants to claim asylum, and doesn’t require congressional approval,” the outlet reported.

Will Biden actually secure the border?

Sources told Axios “there’s a fierce debate internally about the legality and politics of a Trump-like lockdown. But Biden, briefed on polls of rising voter anger, wants a dramatic step.”

It’s pathetic that bad poll numbers are what’s compelling Biden to finally consider taking action to curb the unprecedented border disaster he has incentivized with his lax policies.

The president’s top priority should be to ensure public safety and national security — both of which are endangered when armies of illegal aliens invade the country every day.

A Gallup poll released at the end of February showed that Americans believe immigration is the most important problem facing the nation.

“Immigration now sits alone at the top of the most important problem list, something it has done only occasionally in Gallup’s trend and not since 2019,” the polling company said.

“A separate question in the survey finds a record-high 55 percent of U.S. adults, up eight points from last year, saying that ‘large numbers of immigrants entering the United States illegally’ is a critical threat to U.S. vital interests,” according to Gallup.

“The prior high was 50 percent in 2004.”

While Biden is paying lip service to addressing the border emergency, we shouldn’t hold our breath that he’ll actually follow through with an executive order.

He has repeatedly claimed that there’s nothing he can do to stem the crisis.

“I’ve done all I can do,” Biden said in January. “Just give me the power. Give me the border patrol. Give me the people. The judges. Give me the people who can stop this and make it work right.”

In reality, there’s plenty the president can do. One thing would be to stop suing states such as Texas that are trying to secure the border.

Another would be to stop incentivizing unfettered illegal immigration by enacting schemes to import mass numbers of them to the United States.

The staggering barrage of illegal aliens flooding the border — with many of them military-age males from all corners of the world, including terrorist hotbeds — should send chills down the spines of all Americans.

Unfettered illegal immigration drains public resources and jeopardizes national security.

The migrant invasion will affect all of us, no matter how far we live from the southern border. Just look at the crisis unfolding in New York, which is 2,000 miles away from the closest Mexican border town.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
