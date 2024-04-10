Biden to Finally Take Executive Action on Border After Repeatedly Claiming There Was Nothing He Could Do: Report

As the United States devolves into a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens under Joe Biden’s failed presidency, he signaled that he may finally do something about the crisis.

Biden is considering an executive order that would restrict migrants’ eligibility to apply for asylum if they crossed the border illegally, he told Univision‘s Enrique Acevedo in an interview that aired Tuesday.

However, the president underscored that he has not made a final decision due to concerns that the courts will reverse the directive.

“Have you made a final decision on an executive order in terms of what you want to do at the border, including being able to close it as suggested?” Acevedo asked, according to a Google translation.

“I suggested that,” Biden replied. “We are examining whether I have that power or not. When the border has more than 5,000 people a day trying to cross it because you can’t manage it, [we can] slow it down.”

“[But] there is no guarantee that I will have all that power on my own without legislation,” he said.

If Biden does enact such an order, it would likely be by the end of April, according to Axios.

“The provision Biden is eyeing would restrict the ability of immigrants to claim asylum, and doesn’t require congressional approval,” the outlet reported.

Will Biden actually secure the border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (2 Votes) No: 100% (518 Votes)

Sources told Axios “there’s a fierce debate internally about the legality and politics of a Trump-like lockdown. But Biden, briefed on polls of rising voter anger, wants a dramatic step.”

It’s pathetic that bad poll numbers are what’s compelling Biden to finally consider taking action to curb the unprecedented border disaster he has incentivized with his lax policies.

The president’s top priority should be to ensure public safety and national security — both of which are endangered when armies of illegal aliens invade the country every day.

🚨🇺🇸 2023 ILLEGAL MIGRATION GROWS 10X IN SEVEN YEARS 2024 SO FAR: 988,819

2023: 3,201,144

2022: 2,766,582

2021: 1,956,519

2020: 405,036

2019: 859,501

2018: 404,142

2017: 310,531 Source: US Customs & Border Protectionpic.twitter.com/oLW6GyOLZr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 13, 2024

A Gallup poll released at the end of February showed that Americans believe immigration is the most important problem facing the nation.

“Immigration now sits alone at the top of the most important problem list, something it has done only occasionally in Gallup’s trend and not since 2019,” the polling company said.

“A separate question in the survey finds a record-high 55 percent of U.S. adults, up eight points from last year, saying that ‘large numbers of immigrants entering the United States illegally’ is a critical threat to U.S. vital interests,” according to Gallup.

“The prior high was 50 percent in 2004.”

.@JoeBiden & his enablers, like @RubenGallego, have allowed a population of 8,500,000 illegal immigrants to invade our country. In just three years, Biden has imported a foreign-born population that would rank as the 13th-most populated U.S. state. Arizona is at 15, with a… pic.twitter.com/pjelDZDLpf — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 4, 2024

While Biden is paying lip service to addressing the border emergency, we shouldn’t hold our breath that he’ll actually follow through with an executive order.

He has repeatedly claimed that there’s nothing he can do to stem the crisis.

“I’ve done all I can do,” Biden said in January. “Just give me the power. Give me the border patrol. Give me the people. The judges. Give me the people who can stop this and make it work right.”

In reality, there’s plenty the president can do. One thing would be to stop suing states such as Texas that are trying to secure the border.

Another would be to stop incentivizing unfettered illegal immigration by enacting schemes to import mass numbers of them to the United States.

In December 2022, the Biden DHS began a program to allow 30,000 migrants in every MONTH from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. They can enter the US without a visa and indefinitely stay here LEGALLY. 4k gang members just broke out of prison in Haiti. Venezuela is purposely… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 9, 2024

The staggering barrage of illegal aliens flooding the border — with many of them military-age males from all corners of the world, including terrorist hotbeds — should send chills down the spines of all Americans.

Nothing at all to be concerned about here…

73,008 illegal alien invaders apprehended from the Middle East. How did they get to the US? They sure as hell didn’t walk… 2-years. Almost 75K ME illegal aliens – how many made it into the US without being apprehended? pic.twitter.com/BTrYwEMAr9 — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) October 12, 2023

Unfettered illegal immigration drains public resources and jeopardizes national security.

The migrant invasion will affect all of us, no matter how far we live from the southern border. Just look at the crisis unfolding in New York, which is 2,000 miles away from the closest Mexican border town.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.