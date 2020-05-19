Former Vice President Joe Biden has given President Donald Trump a new moniker in an apparent attempt to mimic Trump’s habit of skewering his opponents by assigning them nicknames.

Biden, the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee, gave Trump a nickname that left many wondering whether he should leave the use of sobriquets to his rival.

The former vice president described Trump as “President Tweety” Monday as an apparent reference to Trump’s frequent use of Twitter to reach his 80 million followers.

“Sleepy Joe,” as the president calls Biden, was complaining about Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic to the Asian American and Pacific Islander Victory Fund’s progressive summit.

“Trump is out there tweeting again this morning. I call him President Tweety. Reopen the country, end of quote,” Biden said from his home in Delaware.

Joe Biden reveals his nickname for Donald Trump is “President Tweety” Read more at @nypost https://t.co/6XPeCgpHNo pic.twitter.com/LUcSrI7g5b — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 19, 2020

The reference was to a tweet Trump posted Monday that read, “REOPEN OUR COUNTRY!”

REOPEN OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020

“How are we supposed to do that if you’re sitting on the money small businesses need in order to stay alive? Stop tweeting about it. Get the money out to Main Street now. It’s there. It’s been passed,” Biden said.

The nickname, though, was underwhelming, according to many who have weighed in.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who butted heads with Trump beginning in August 2015 at the first Republican primary debate, wrote on Twitter, “People not named Trump should really stop playing the nickname game.”

“No one seems very good at it and it’s embarrassing,” she wrote.

People not named Trump should really stop playing the nickname game. No one seems very good at it and it’s embarrassing. https://t.co/PLXehqlHeI — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 19, 2020

Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, described Biden’s label of his father as “cringeworthy.”

“‘President Tweety’ is exactly the type of high quality nickname that you would expect to come from someone who uses the phrase ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’ like it’s a normal thing to say,” the president’s son tweeted.

“President Tweety” is exactly the type of high quality nickname that you would expect to come from someone who uses the phrase “lying dog-faced pony soldier” like it’s a normal thing to say. So cringeworthy! 🤣🤣🤣 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 18, 2020

Others pointed out that Biden’s attempt at giving the president a bird-related label was nearly drowned out by the sound of geese honking in the background.

OFF THE RAILS: Biden Calls Trump ‘President Tweetie,’ Random Man Appears in Background, Birds Interrupt https://t.co/nOsN5ZODt7 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 19, 2020

Biden was drowned out by honking geese the moment he referred to “President Tweety” https://t.co/IHavGI8uMN via @BreitbartNews — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) May 19, 2020

During an interview with Snapchat last week, Biden last week had said he was “resisting” giving Trump a nickname.

“Look, Trump is a master at laying nicknames on people, but the vast majority of the voters out there that have voted, including young people, are not getting all their news from the internet,” Biden said of trying to keep up with the Trump campaign’s presence on social media. “And — but I’m trying to compete there.”

