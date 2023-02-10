Biden Finds Himself the Subject of Brutal Twitter Mockery for Attempt at a Joke

President Joe Biden told a joke on Friday that garnered few laughs but invited endless mockery after he insinuated that he sometimes forgets he is the commander in chief.

Biden sat down with the nation’s governors and several members of his Cabinet to discuss issues such as the economy and infrastructure.

According to the National Governor’s Association, the state leaders “called on Congress and the Administration to work together to ensure a bipartisan solution to address the U.S. statutory debt ceiling and to consider serious long-term reforms that will reduce the national debt and put the country on more sustainable fiscal footing.”

Biden tried to add some color to the proceedings by repeating a joke he said he had previously told Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey.

“I told Gov. Murphy once every time I hear ‘the president of the United States,’ I look around and say, ‘Where the hell is he?’”

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to force a laugh at the joke. Biden took his seat and the meeting began.



Obviously, given Biden’s lack of effective leadership on so many issues that concern the American people — not to mention questions about his mental fitness — the joke backfired.

Biden was mocked relentlessly online as many shared that they, too, often wonder where the country’s president is.

Also during the meeting, Biden vowed to sit back and “be quiet.”

BIDEN: “I’m going to be quiet, right?” pic.twitter.com/OgOzG1XLy2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 10, 2023

Mark Twain once offered a piece of advice that probably can’t help Biden at this stage in his life but could serve younger generations:

“It’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt.”

