Biden Under Fire for 'Typical Leftist Hypocrisy' Over Menu Choice for His First State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s menu choice for his first White House state dinner with a foreign leader has spurred allegations of hypocrisy.

The Biden White House shipped in 200 Maine lobsters in preparation for a Thursday dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to WCSH.

200 live lobsters were shipped from Maine to the White House yesterday morning to prep the butter-poached lobster course of tomorrow night’s State Dinner … per Chef Comerford. @FLOTUS in background pic.twitter.com/Lvt6jBMapC — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 30, 2022

The choice in cuisine comes as the traditional lobster-fishing industry in Maine is under the pressure of new regulations imposed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to WCSH.

The regulations — currently stalled in a federal court battle — would require the fisherman to use less fishing lines, and fish the lobster with newer equipment.

The regulations are intended to protect the endangered right whale from becoming entangled in lobster fishing lines, according to WCSH.

Environmentalist groups favor the new regulations, one of which would reinstate federal fishing restrictions between October and January.

A member of Biden’s own party criticized him for the move.

Rep. Jared Goldman, a Maine Democrat, pointed out that Biden was feasting on the sea creatures all the while his administration imposed harsh regulations on Maine’s fishermen.

If the Biden White House can prioritize purchasing 200 Maine lobsters for a fancy dinner, @POTUS should also take the time to meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business. https://t.co/PLiGGopsid — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) December 1, 2022

One of Biden’s critics pointed to his “lobster-for-me, but not for-thee” move as an example of “typical leftist hypocrisy.”

Biden’s not being criticized for the cost of the lobsters/dinner but because he supports the whacko environmentalists who are trying to regulate the lobster fishermen out of business. Typical leftist hypocrisy. — Airborne Hokie (@Louthanjr) December 1, 2022

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine connected the use of Maine lobsters in the dinner to Whole Foods’ ban on the sale of the crustaceans in their markets.

Delicious, sustainable Maine lobster is an excellent choice for the main course for the president’s first State Dinner. If Maine lobster is good enough for the White House to serve, it’s good enough for every seafood retailer—including Whole Foods—to sell. https://t.co/VV8pUqZPOo — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) December 1, 2022

Whole Foods yanked the seafood from its stores this month, citing the industry’s supposed detrimental effect on right whale conservation, according to NPR.

The menu being offered at the state dinner with Macron is beyond extravagant.

One user tweeted, “Can we say #Hypocrisy.”

Interesting. Both Biden and Obama administration tried to destroy the lobster industry yet it’s first thing on the menu. Can we say #Hypocrisy.

Care to explain @POTUS ? https://t.co/qvB9pwNslM — JustJade🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@JustJad75998787) November 30, 2022

The Biden administration hasn’t addressed the choice of cuisine in the context of lobster fishing regulations.

