Tennessee Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger called for President Joe Biden’s impeachment on Monday during a “Fox & Friends First” interview as she blasted the president for vacationing in Delaware while Americans remain trapped in Afghanistan.

“He’s prioritizing his vacation over the lives of American citizens,” Harshbarger said.

“He kept his promises to the Taliban and he’s breaking his promises to Americans to get them out, and God only knows what will happen if they can’t get out.”

‼️Under the “leadership” of President Biden, 13 service members are dead. ‼️Under the “leadership” of President Biden, our southern border is a disaster. ‼️Under the “leadership” of President Biden, prices for everyday necessities are rising. No leadership. Impeach Biden. — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) September 3, 2021

Regarding impeachment, the message was clear.

“The people that I serve demand that we at least put up articles of impeachment,” Harshbarger said.

Republican @RepHarshbarger calls out President Biden’s trip to Delaware for Labor Day weekend while Americans are still stuck in Afghanistan following his chaotic withdrawal.https://t.co/jKBtpaEOOa — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) September 6, 2021

The show also included an interview with Marine veteran Chad Robichaux, who served multiple deployments in Afghanistan.

“The commander-in-chief has a duty and responsibility to American people,” he said.

“I’ll say we have thousands of Americans still in Afghanistan right now. But even if it was one, even if it was one American, the commander-in-chief should be 24/7 around the clock in the White House, in the West Wing of the White House, making sure we get that American out.”

“The commander-in-chief has a duty and responsibility to American people”: Marine veteran @ChadRobo takes issue with President Biden’s decision to visit Delaware for Labor Day weekend as Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan.https://t.co/Ue1t8TK0TF — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) September 6, 2021

Fox News reported on Friday an estimated 1,000-plus American students and children of Special Immigrant Visa holders remain trapped in Afghanistan.

“There are easily a thousand more students — American born or children of SIVs — still trapped in Afghanistan,” Cajon Valley Union School District spokesperson Howard Shen said at a Thursday news conference.

At the end of August, eight families from the San Diego school district were stranded in the country. One family with three students still remains in Afghanistan, the district said in a Wednesday statement, according to KFMB-TV.

California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa estimated there are “thousands” or even “tens of thousands” of people still “languishing in the process in Afghanistan” or in “neighboring countries waiting to come” to the U.S.

“Yes, there has been some success, and we’re delighted to have these kids back in school and their parents united, but we also know that there’s a lot more work to do and that working both through official channels and with foreign countries and with unofficial channels is going to take a lot of work,” he added.

Issa cast doubt on the State Department’s estimate that 200 or so American citizens remain in Afghanistan who want to leave, saying that figure was based on those in the Kabul area who could not get to the airport.







He noted at the beginning of the evacuation that there were approximately 15,000 passport holders registered at the American embassy, but fewer than 6,000 were taken out before the military left.

“We have to assume a great many got out and did not register when they left, and so on,” Issa said. “Our best estimate, candidly, is that it’s around 500 — 250 or more … and these are the principals who said they wanted to get out but did not get out.”

“But for each one of those individuals, the family unit is typically three to five times that. So if you have 250, you still have over 1,000 family personnel,” he added.

“Unless we continue and get the rest of our American citizens and all those who are otherwise eligible out, we won’t have done our job.”

